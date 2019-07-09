Lawyers’ numbers, threats, sketches: Jaipur rape accused’s diary reveals new details

Jeevanu alias Sikandar Khan, arrested for raping a seven-year-old girl in Rajasthan’s Jaipur, kept a diary with names and numbers of several criminals, lawyers and sex workers as well as the details of money he earned after stealing from other people.

The 35-year-old has been accused of raping the girl in Shastri Nagar area of Jaipur on July 1 and was arrested from Kota in the state last week.

“The details in the diary are part of the investigation,” Jaipur’s commissioner of police Anand Srivastava said.

The names and contact details of around 20 criminals, six women, three lawyers and half a dozen sex workers written in Hindi were found in the diary, which has been accessed by Hindustan Times.

“When the details of the names written in Jeevanu’s diary were checked, we found that most of them were those of criminals, lawyers, sex workers and the wives of criminals he met in jail,” a police official familiar with the case said.

“On June 4, before leaving Jaipur, Jeevanu had met a woman, who is the wife of a convict with whom he was lodged in Sanganer open jail,” the official quoted above said.

The diary also has the names of a drug peddler Sikandar, Rafique and Shanu, booked for more than half a dozen cases of theft and burglary in Jaipur, murder accused Bablu, Sonu Gurjar and Golu Bharatpur, who were lodged in Bharatpur jail.

“Sikandar, a drug peddler from Jhalawar, used to supply drugs to Jeevanu who is also a drug addict. The rape accused not only consumed drugs but also used to sell them In various localities of Walled City area and earn some money through that,” the police officer said.

“Although the amount of drug he used to get from Sikandar was not in huge quantities, it would be in small packets and most the times it would be smack,” the official said.

Another police officer related to this case that said Jeevanu’s main source of income was burglary and theft.

“Along with Shanu alias Shanu Bana, Rafique and Ishaq were his friends and partners in crimes like burglary and theft. In Nai Ki Thadi area, he used to burgle with Rafique and in rest of the areas in the walled city, he used to steal valuables with Ishaq and Shanu. Interestingly, Shanu met Jeevanu on July 11 last year when he was lodged in Sanganer open jail,” the officer said.

The police officer said that Jeevanu came in contact with Sonu Gurjar and Golu when he was shifted to Bharatpur jail from Jaipur jail temporarily.

Investigators have also found several lines written in Hindi in his diary.

They include statements like “naam badlunga to pehchanoge kaise? Haqiqat kya hi jante ho” (If I change my name, how will you identify me? Do you even know the reality?), “Shehar, ishq or tadap” (City, love and agony), and “maut bhi khouf khati hai mujhse” (Even death is afraid of me).

“Jeevanu said during his interrogation that he lived under different names in different areas to puzzle the police so that his original identity remains hidden. In Mulipura area, the accused was infamous as Kale Khan, Sikandar in Bhatta Basti, Zahid in Nai Ka Naka and Jeevanu in the police department,” the police officer said.

Two sketches made by Jeevanu were also found in his diary — one of his wife’s with tears in her eyes and his own with the caption ‘Sikandar, maut ka kehar’ (Sikandar, the havoc of death).

The rape accused also kept details of money earned worth lakhs after selling the items which he stole. He has randomly written amounts like Rs 35,000 under ‘kabadi wale ke’, Rs 13,770 ‘basti wale bhaijan ke’ etc.

He has confessed to sexually assaulting 35 other children and raping 40 men and transgenders, police have said.

“The accused used to look after prey every day. He has confessed to raping 35 children and 40 men and even transgenders. He is physically more attracted towards man,” commissioner of police Srivastava said.

He was sent to judicial custody for three days on Monday and officials said police would seek his remand for further investigation.

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 13:12 IST