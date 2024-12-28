Leaders pay respect to former PM Manmohan Singh

Political leaders across party lines gathered at 3, Motilal Nehru Road in New Delhi on Friday to pay their last respects to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at 92 the previous day. As the nation began a seven-day state mourning, leaders left heartfelt messages in the condolence registers, painting a portrait of a leader remembered for both his economic vision and personal integrity. Former president Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to former prime minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi on Friday (PTI)

Union home minister Amit Shah’s described Singh as an “Ajatshatru Rajnitigya” (a politician who has no enemies). “Manmohan Singh ji has set a benchmark in India’s public life. As the Prime Minister, finance minister and Governor of the RBI, his contributions in the country’s development remain unprecedented,” Shah wrote.

Some leaders separately too paid tributes. Former President Ram Nath Kovind expressed personal grief, calling Singh’s death “not only a tragedy for the nation but an irreversible loss for me.” Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlighted Singh’s “indelible legacy” as an educationist, reformer, and public servant.

“He was a technocrat who ushered in the economic reforms and liberalisation of 1991, opening the doors to India’s economic progress,” Scindia said in a video message, offering condolences to the deceased leader’s family.

At Singh’s residence, where his body lay draped in the Tricolour, two black notebooks filled rapidly with messages from visitors. BJP president JP Nadda praised Singh’s “foresight,” while environment minister Bhupendra Yadav described him as a symbol of “simplicity, honesty, and purity.”

Industrialist-turned-politician Naveen Jindal, who worked with Singh for a decade as a Congress MP, wrote in the condolence book: “He was a silent doer and an exceptional leader. He was a legendary example of modesty and humbleness. He will always be source of inspiration not only for Indians, but world over.”

Congress leaders’ messages were notably concise. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed pride in having served under Singh, while former colleague Ghulam Nabi Azad prayed for Singh to “have a place in heaven.”

Among the most poignant messages was from Montek Singh Ahluwalia, the last Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, who simply wrote: “I have no words to express my sense of loss.”

Separately, regional leaders emphasised Singh’s impact on their states. Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu credited him for landmark policies including the Right to Information, NREGA, Right to Education, and Aadhaar.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin recalled Singh’s contributions to his state’s infrastructure, including the Metro rail project and declaring Tamil a classical language.

Former colleagues in the government shared personal memories. National Conference president Farooq Abdullah highlighted Singh’s recognition of renewable energy, while PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti remembered her first meeting with him in 2002, struck by his humility. RJD president Lalu Prasad, who served as railway minister in Singh’s cabinet, praised his dedication to honesty.

The national flag will fly at half-mast across India during the mourning period, which will continue until January 1, as the nation remembers a leader widely praised for his economic reforms and celebrated for his integrity in public life.

