Leaders pay tributes to former PM PV Narasimha Rao

Leaders across political spectrum paid respect to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on his 100th birth anniversary. Rao, widely considered as a key pillar of India’s economic reforms, held the top executive office from 1991 to 1996. He died in December 2004.

But the absence of any personal tribute from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sparked controversy as Rao’s grandson NV Subhash accused the Congress leadership of regional bias. “Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, & other Congress leaders didn’t pay tributes to Late PV Narasimha Rao because he was from south India & not from Gandhi family. Whereas, PM Narendra Modi sent a letter & paid floral tribute to him,” Subhash, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, said.

“Tributes to former PM Shri PV Narasimha Rao Ji on his 100th birth anniversary. India remembers his extensive contributions to national development. He was blessed with remarkable knowledge and intellect,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

The Congress tweeted, “We pay our tributes to former Prime Minister, Shri P V Narasimha Rao. He was a visionary leader who oversaw major economic transformations in the Indian economy and the dismantling of the License Raj. His contributions to the nation will always be remembered.”