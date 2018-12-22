Leadership should own responsibility for failure: Nitin Gadkari

Union minister for road transport & highways, shipping and water resources Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday, without naming any party, that leadership should have the courage to own responsibility for failure in politics.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while speaking at an awards function organised by the Pune District Urban Co-operative Banks Association said that he had once told a defeated candidate that he failed “because the party lacked somewhere and he failed to get the people’s confidence”.

Presenting awards to banks with least NPAs (non-performing assets), he said, “sometimes banks achieve success and sometimes they face failure. Success and failure is part of every sector. In politics, when there is failure, a committee is formed. Success has many fathers but failure is an orphan. Whenever there is success, there will be a race to take credit, but in the case of failure, everybody will point fingers at each other.”

Speaking on banking issues, he said there is a need to bring transparency and accountability in the banking system.

First Published: Dec 22, 2018 23:47 IST