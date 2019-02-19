‘Leave within 48 hours’: Bikaner administration orders Pakistanis in city

The district magistrate and collector of Bikaner has issued an order directing all Pakistan nationals to leave Bikaner district within 48 hours.

In an order issued on Monday, Collector Kumar Pal Gautam also restricted any direct or indirect trade, employment and exchange of classified information with any Pakistani national.

The order also states that Pakistani nationals will not be allowed to stay at any hotel, residences and even in hospitals within the revenue limits of Bikaner district.

According to the order, the police, intelligence and security agencies have observed an intense aggressiveness among locals towards Pakistan after the Pulwama terrorist attack that could be harmful for Pakistani nationals as well as the internal security.

The collector also banned the use of Pakistan-registered SIM cards in the district. This order will be effective for two months or till the date of prior cancellation.

Pakistani nationals registered with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) having valid documents are allowed to stay in Bikaner.

Sources said the Bikaner Superintendent of Police (SP) informed the district administration about the unrest among locals with regards to Pakistan after the Pulwama attack on CRPF personals.

The state intelligence unit has also reported about public anger in a meeting held to review the internal security on Monday.

Collector Gautam could not be reached despite several attempts for his comment.

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 13:35 IST