Lecturer arrested for setting afire Congress office in Yadgir

A government college lecturer was arrested on Sunday for allegedly setting ablaze the district Congress office in Yadgir after his wife was removed from the post of president of the party’s women’s wing, officers aware of the matter said on Sunday, adding that no casualty or injury has been reported. A burnt sofa at the Congress party office on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The incident took place on Saturday morning near Kanakadasa Circle and led to extensive damage to the party office. The accused was identified as Shankar Gooli, 50, a lecturer at a government pre-university college. Gooli’s wife, Manjula Gooli, was replaced by Nilofar Badal, who was appointed as the new president of the women’s wing by the local Congress unit, they added.

“Gooli has been arrested for vandalising the district Congress party office,” said Yadgir SP Pruthvik Shankar.

According to police, Gooli allegedly conspired with a known criminal, Bapugouda Agatirth, 55, to set fire to the office. “They poured around 10 litres of petrol on the windows and doors of the building before igniting it. The fire destroyed office furniture, including a sofa, air conditioner, doors and windows. However, no injury was reported as the office was vacant at the time of the incident,” a police officer said on condition of anonymity.

“Police tracked down Gooli with the help of CCTV footage and arrested him. During questioning, he confessed to the arson. A search is on trace Agatirth, who is currently absconding,” the officer added.

A case has been registered at Yadgir city police station under Sections 324(5) (mischief causing loss or damage of ₹1,00,000 or more) and 326(2) (mischief by fire) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The FIR was lodged based on the complaint of district Congress president Basareddy Anapura. “Equipment and furniture worth nearly ₹4 lakh to ₹5 lakh were destroyed in the fire,” he added.

Yadgir Congress MLA Channareddy Tunnur Patil also said, “The complainant has requested strict legal action against the accused.”