'Leered at me': TMC's Mahua Moitra alleges harassment on Delhi-bound IndiGo flight, seeks action

"I travelled to Delhi today on official work to attend the meeting of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence. Was on seat 1F on 6E 719. 4-6 men boarded in a group & leered at me & went to back of plane," Moitra wrote, sharing a video.

In a post on social media platform X, the TMC MP said the incident took place on IndiGo flight 6E 719.

Trinamool Congress's Lok Sabha member Mahua Moitra on Thursday alleged that she faced harassment from a group of men onboard an IndiGo flight while travelling to Delhi to attend a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence.

"This is no 'citizen anger'. This is harassment & violates my safety in an aircraft. No way that these louts can get away with this harassment inside an airplane," she said.

Moitra tagged IndiGo and civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, urging action against those involved.

"Find your crew report, name & shame them & put on no-fly list," read her post addressed to the airline.

In a second post, she said, "This is BJP culture. Why is anyone surprised?"

Moitra said she had ignored the incident and gone to the meeting, but came across the video that was "made viral" and decided to call it out.

"I ignored it & went to my mtng (meeting) from airport. Then people forwarded me video which the Sanghis were 'viralling'. That's when I called it out," she said.

Moitra added that she would send a formal complaint to the airline.

There was no immediate response from IndiGo or the civil aviation ministry.