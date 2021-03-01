IND USA
A woman wearing a protective face mask buys fruit in a market, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Mumbai,. (Reuters Photo)
india news

Lessons from the coronavirus outbreak

While the first batch of cases was reported in India on March 2, the first month or so of the spread of the disease in the country mostly consisted of infections being reported in people who travelled abroad, or their families, friends, colleagues and neighbours.
By Jamie Mullick
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:32 AM IST

In a year since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak in India, more than 11 million people have been infected and more than 160,000 have lost their lives. And while India has managed to control its first wave (and so far, only major wave) of infections, how the pandemic unfolded through the year has left behind troves of data on the virus spread in both statistical as well as epidemiological terms.

Through the past year, government-assigned as well as independent data scientists across the country embarked on a massive tracking exercise that studied the spread of the virus in the country. Not only has this data given a clear in-depth view of how the virus covered the entire country in a matter of months, but it also showed how the first wave of the outbreak eventually receded.

Within that data also lie crucial lessons to be learnt (especially given how cases are again inching up in the past few weeks). It can reveal what signs emerge at the start of a Covid wave so governments and people can brace for a fresh spike.

How the pandemic unfolded

While the first batch of cases was reported in India on March 2, the first month or so of the spread of the disease in the country mostly consisted of infections being reported in people who travelled abroad, or their families, friends, colleagues and neighbours. The cases were mostly confined to metros that saw a large influx of international travellers, with Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai becoming the early areas of concentration of infections.

Since much of the first month of the outbreak, March 2020 -- there were a couple of isolated cases in Kerala in January, but the Covid outbreak in India really began in March -- had no restrictions on movement of people, infections slowly stopped being confined to isolated clusters within cities (like buildings or localities), and a slow but steady trickle of cases started emerging across several states. The national lockdown kicked in only on March 25.

Fuelled by cases from the three metros mentioned above, Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu started emerging as India’s first hot-spot states by the start of April. In the first week for April, nearly half of all cases across India were coming from just these three regions – Maharashtra was responsible for 19% of all new infections, Tamil Nadu 15%, and Delhi 12%.

These three regions remained the biggest contributors to the national tally through the next two months – May and June. No other state came close to reporting the kind of infection numbers these three were exhibiting at the time. It wasn’t until late July that the outbreak started swelling uncontrollably in other regions of the country. The first state other than the “Big Three” was Andhra Pradesh. This again followed a trajectory much like the ones before it – one or two hot spot regions emerge first, which later lead to a steady stream of infections to other regions. Karnataka (with Bengaluru becoming a hot spot) followed quickly on its heels.

It wasn’t until early August that cases swelled in “other” regions. An important point worth noting is that the “other” category in the chart refers to a grouping of 30 states or Union Territories, which really puts into perspective just how big the numbers were from the states that saw the outbreak first — Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and later Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.


The regions affected first carried India’s tally in the initial months of the outbreak; “other” states started swelling after August, when the country saw cases that were truly spread across the nation — breaking away from the hot spot-centred spread.

This phenomenon is not limited to just India, and is very crucial to understanding how this virus spreads across the world. The trend of a handful of hot spot regions emerging first, then a heavy and steady stream of cases from medium-population regions, was identical in nearly every major country that has seen outbreaks.

A look at the rise and fall of Indias first coronavirus disease (Covid-19) wave
A look at the rise and fall of Indias first coronavirus disease (Covid-19) wave


In the US, New York City (and later NY state) along with California were the first hotbeds of the virus, before it ripped through the Midwest and South. The same trend was visible in Brazil, where the virus first clustered around São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro before it ravaged the rural parts of the country. In the UK, London and was the first outbreak centre before cases emerged throughout the country.

On the other end, when cases started receding, this phenomenon worked entirely in reverse. The drop in cases was generally fuelled by hot spot regions first, and then the “other” regions brought their outbreak in control. When the Indian wave peaked mid-September, seven regions – Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala – were responsible for 64% of all infections in the country, while the 30 “other” state/UTs were only responsible for 36%. The fall in overall numbers started with the former group seeing a massive drop in infections. On the week India’s wave peaked (September 16, 2020) Maharashtra’s share in the country’s infection was 24%. In the next two months, the state’s contribution to new infections across the country dropped to 9%. Similarly, Tamil Nadu’s share went from 20% in early August to 5% by the end of November. On the other end, the “other” states were responsible for 36% of India’s infections on September 16, and their share rose to 47% by November-end.

Learning from the trend

The reason this “hot spot first, then wider spread” trend is crucial is because it can serve as a harbinger for second waves, or warn of wider trends of resurgence. While a lot of has been written about the recent increase in cases in a handful of states (led by Maharashtra) what is alarming is that the trend is following nearly the same pattern as before.

Cases swelled in Maharashtra first, which was followed by Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, while Kerala remained a hot spot from the first wave. Now cases are again rising in cities like Delhi -- around 250 a day over the past three days from as low as 130 on the three corresponding days a week ago.

At a time when travel restrictions across the country are at the lowest levels since the start of the outbreak, it would not be surprising if the first wave’s “hot spot first, then wider spread” trend starts to resurface. Currently, the country is at the first phase of this trend with a handful of hot spots regions emerging. Unless some drastic measures are taken to control the spread of the virus in these regions immediately, the second phase of this trend that would see a massive increase in cases across the country soon.

The economy has gradually recovered and come back in expansion zone in the third quarter (October-December) with a GDP growth of 0.4%.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
india news

Year into pandemic, economy in polarised place

By Roshan Kishore
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:11 AM IST
It was on March 24 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a comprehensive nationwide lockdown beginning March 25. This lockdown, which lasted for 68 days, was among the most stringent in the world and virtually brought all non-essential economic activities to a halt.
A worker inspects syringes of a vaccine for Covid-19 produced by Sinovac at its factory in Beijing. (AP)
india news

Dispatch X: A columnist looks back

By R Sukumar, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:04 AM IST
We knew little about coronaviruses (although they weren’t unknown) before the pandemic. We would have known a lot less if not for Sars, which emerged in 2002-03, flared up, and then died out.
Mohammed Hussain Siddiq was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad and even given an estimated bill of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh per day for treatment.(AP file photo. Representative image)
india news

India's 1st Covid fatality: In Kalaburagi, memories of a harrowing time persist

By Sharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:54 AM IST
At least 12,350 people lost their lives in Karnataka alone, just as hundreds of thousands more around the country and planet. In India, 161,000 people have lost their lives. This number stands at 2.5 million globally.
Dutta was treated at Safdarjung hospital, one of the only two hospitals designated for treatment of Covid-19 at the time.(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
india news

From 1st Covid-19 patient, a call to dispel stigma

By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:47 AM IST
A resident of Mayur Vihar, Rohit Dutta says Covid-19 changed his life in other, more common ways. He meets only one friend at a time instead of a minimum of five-people get-togethers.
Mother of 22-year-old Aakash Mehra, who was shot and injured by militants on February 17 in Srinagar, wails during his funeral at Janipur Colony in Jammu. (PTI)
india news

Eatery owner’s son dies after being shot by terrorists in J&K

By Ashiq Hussain, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:13 AM IST
Suspected terrorists had opened fire on Aakash Mehra,25, outside Krishan Dhaba on February 17. “He died early morning, “ SSP Srinagar Haseeb Mughal told HT. Mehra was being treated at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital in Srinagar where he was on ventilator.
In the judiciary, on average, one in three judges in the High Court and one in four among subordinate judges were yet to be hired.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

How Covid pandemic hit the justice system

By Maja Daruwala
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:56 AM IST
The second edition of the India Justice Report, which used 87 metrics across police, prisons, judiciary and legal aid systems, offered a ready reckoner of the justice system as a whole.
A health worker wearing protective gear takes a nasal swab sample of inbound travellers for Covid-19 coronavirus tests at CSMT railway station, in Mumbai.(Bhushan Koyande / HT file photo)
india news

Urban areas still more vulnerable to coronavirus but cases now evenly spread

By Abhishek Jha, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:43 AM IST
While India seems to have so far escaped a second wave of Covid-19 infections, tracking the geography of the pandemic in the country over the last one year makes for an interesting analysis.
In the week beginning March 2, there were nearly 50 cases.(Reuters Photo)
india news

One year of Covid-19: How India fought the virus

By Binayak Dasgupta, Anonna Dutt
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:36 AM IST
In March of 2020, when the world first caught a glimpse of the devastation that the coronavirus would go on to unleash, experts feared India would suffer heavily as well.
The immunisation drive across the country was halted for Saturday and Sunday to move to the new Co-WIN platform that will allow the self-registration of recipients.(ANI file photo)
india news

Covid-19 in India: Next phase of vaccine drive kick-starts today

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:29 AM IST
From Monday, people eligible for the next phase can walk up to a vaccination centre to be registered for a dose. The decision will allow anyone above the age of 60 and those older than 45 but with comorbidities that make them more vulnerable to Covid-19 to approach government and private hospitals for shots.
Senior citizens take part in a digital literacy class by Agewell Foundation. (Sourced)
india news

Elderly make the digital switch during Covid-19 pandemic

By Manoj Sharma, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:34 AM IST
India has about 104 million people aged above 60 — just a shade below China —according to the 2011 Census. But digital inclusion has been a distant dream for them. The government’s National Digital Literacy Mission (NDLM) aims to empower at least one person per household.
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @AAPUttarPradesh ON SUNDAY, FEB. 28, 2021** New Delhi: AAP National Convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses during a farmer's rally, in Meerut. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_28_2021_000159B)(PTI)
india news

Farmers in a do-or-die battle: Kejriwal at mahapanchayat

By S Raju, Meerut
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:35 AM IST
Speaking at a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Meerut, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader termed the new laws as a “a death warrant” for farmers. He said the farmers were in a “do or die” battle because they felt the government would hand over their land to corporates and they would become labourers on their own land.
Mehul Choksi siphoned off close to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,080 crore in the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13,578 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud before fleeing to Antigua on January 4, 2018, a month before the mega-scam came to notice.(HT Photo)
india news

Antigua revokes citizenship of Mehul Choksi

By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:57 AM IST
The development was confirmed to HT by at least two officers in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), who added that the fugitive businessman is currently fighting revocation of his citizenship in an Antiguan civil court.
The new rules that will cover over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Netflix and Hotstar, social media intermediaries such as Facebook and Twitter, and digital news media, were notified by the government on Thursday.
india news

New rules make way for self-regulation: I&B ministry secretary

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:31 AM IST
“There will be no authoritarian process,” information and broadcasting ministry secretary Amit Khare told Hindustan Times. “The regulation system is accountable to the courts. Any misuse of power can be checked.”
After the elephant attacked and killed the man, it moved southwards leaving behind the 2-year-old calf, which is still in the village. (FOREST DEPT).
india news

Chhattisgarh man trampled to death while trying to take selfie with an elephant

By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:20 AM IST
  • The kin of the deceased have been given an instant relief amount of 25,000 and the body has been sent for post-mortem.
