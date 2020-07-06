‘Let gyms reopen as allowed for restaurants’: CM Baghel writes to PM Modi

india

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 13:19 IST

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking permission for conditional reopening of gymnasiums, which continue to remain shut since the first lockdown came into effect on March 25.

Citing the Centre’s plan to unlock economic activities in a phased manner, the CM drew attention to the financial issues being faced by the gym and fitness centre owners.

Referencing the permission to reopen restaurants, hotels and various other activities, the CM also pitched for the reopening of gymnasiums, adding that strict compliance to standard operating procedures (SOP) will be observed.

“I urge you to allow opening of gyms with the condition of compliance to SOP, as it has been permitted for restaurants, hotels and other economic activities,” the CM said in his letter to PM Modi.

The fresh Unlock 2 guidelines said schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till July 31. It added that Metro rail, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will also remain shut. Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations will also continue to be banned.

“Dates for opening of these will be decided separately, based on the assessment of the situation,” the Centre had said.

The government has said that the plan to unlock the country has an “economic focus”, as it looks to bring stalled businesses and activities back on track.