 L-G orders ACB probe into nursing homes' registration after east Delhi hospital fire | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

L-G orders ACB probe into nursing homes' registration after east Delhi hospital fire

PTI |
May 28, 2024 05:33 PM IST

L-G orders ACB probe into nursing homes' registration after east Delhi hospital fire

New Delhi, Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has ordered a comprehensive ACB probe into the registration and regulatory management of private nursing homes in the national capital, after six newborns were killed in a neonatal hospital fire, Raj Niwas officials said on Tuesday.

L-G orders ACB probe into nursing homes' registration after east Delhi hospital fire
L-G orders ACB probe into nursing homes' registration after east Delhi hospital fire

In his note to the chief secretary, Saxena said, "I have taken a very stern view in the matter. Though this is a transferred subject, in larger public interest, I am forced to step in, on account of the lack of seriousness on part of authorities entrusted with these responsibilities."

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"In the matter at hand regarding the tragic fire and nursing home ... the ACB is directed to undertake a comprehensive inquiry into the registration of nursing homes in the city to assess how many nursing homes are functioning without valid registrations and whether those which have valid registration are complying with prescribed norms as provided under Delhi Nursing Homes Registration Act, 1953, and the rules made thereunder," according to the note.

Five oxygen cylinders exploded when a fire broke out at a neonatal hospital in the Vivek Vihar area of east Delhi that was operating without a licence and a Fire department clearance, according to the Delhi Police FIR.

Six newborns were killed in the blaze.

The probe will also ascertain if the grant of registration or its renewal by the Health department is done after 100 per cent site inspection.

"Is there a proper check list to ensure whether the facility meets the requisite safety norms and has the medical infrastructure and professionals as provided under law? The ACB may also determine the connivance and complicity of concerned public servants of the Health department and bring out the criminal misconduct and negligence in this matter," the note said.

Saxena said in the note that there are 1,190 nursing homes, of which more than a quarter are operating without a valid registration.

"Also, there are many nursing homes in the city which have never applied for a registration but are still operating. Even those nursing homes, which have a valid registration, may not be meeting the safety and regulatory standards as prescribed in The Delhi Nursing Homes Registration Act, 1953, and the rules made thereunder," he noted.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / L-G orders ACB probe into nursing homes' registration after east Delhi hospital fire
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On