Lianpui menhirs in Mizoram declared ‘monument of national importance’ by ASI

Aizawl: The ancient menhirs of Lianpui village in Mizoram’s Champhai district have been declared a ‘monument of national importance’ by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) under the ministry of culture. The menhirs—upright memorial stones bearing intricate carvings—are distinguished by their pre-Christian Mizo iconography (Laldinsanga/ HT photo)

The announcement, made on July 14, followed a two-month public notification period issued by the central government on February 9, as required under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958. With no objections received, the centre finalised the notification, bringing the site under national protection.

The menhirs—upright memorial stones bearing intricate carvings—are distinguished by their pre-Christian Mizo iconography.

“The stones feature carvings of human figures, birds, animals, mithun heads, gongs, and lizards, offering insights into the cultural practices of the Mizo people before the advent of Christianity. These menhirs are arranged into eight alignments—four running north-south and four east-west—suggesting a deliberate and possibly ceremonial layout,” Vanlalhuma, an archaeologist with Mizoram’s department of art and culture, said.

Lianpui village, reportedly founded in the early 18th century by Lusei chief Lianpuia, was originally established at Mualbawk before relocating to its current site. The village, named after its founder, now houses one of the state’s most culturally significant archaeological sites.

The site in Lianpui village, which will now receive protection and conservation under central government funding, is also expected to boost archaeological tourism in the region.

Lianpui is the second menhir site in Mizoram to receive national recognition, after Vangchhia, located 20 km to the south. Vangchhia, known locally as Kawtchhuah Ropui or the Great Entrance, was the first site to get ASI’s tag in Mizoram. It hosts over 170 engraved menhirs depicting scenes of warriors, hunting, music, and communal legends.