‘Lies, misinformation, warmongering’: India responds to Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s UN address

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 10:12 IST

In a firm message, Indian delegate Mijito Vinito on Friday called Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan’s virtual address at the 75th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) full of “lies, misinformation and warmongering”.

Vinito, who had walked out of the hall during Khan’s pre-recorded address at UNGA where the prime minister raised the Kashmir issue, later requested the UN for the floor to exercise ‘Right of Reply’.

In India’s response to Khan, Vinito said, “Pakistan has always called for a peaceful solution. To this end, India must rescind the measures it has instituted since August 5 in 2019, end its military siege and other gross human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir.”

During his virtual address, Khan raised the Kashmir issue and criticised the Indian government, which the prime minister has done in several of his recent speeches.

“The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of India. The rules and legislation brought in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are strictly internal affairs of India.

The only dispute left in Kashmir relates to the part of Kashmir that is still under illegal occupation of Pakistan. We call upon Pakistan to vacate all those areas that it is in illegal occupation of,” said Mijito Vinito, First Secretary, India Mission to the United Nations.

India’s strong-worded response to Pakistan came after India exercised its 'Right of Reply' once all the country speeches in the high-level debate of UNGA’s 7th session were concluded on Friday.

During India’s reply to Pakistan, Vinito pointed out that Khan is the “same person who referred to the terrorist Osama Bin Laden as a ‘Martyr’ in his Parliament in July”.

“This Hall heard the incessant rant of someone who had nothing to show for himself, who had no achievements to speak of, and no reasonable suggestion to offer to the world. Instead, we saw lies, misinformation, warmongering, and malice spread through this Assembly. The words used today at this great Assembly by the leader of Pakistan (Imran Khan) demean the very essence of the United Nations,” he added.

“This is the country that brought genocide to South Asia 39 years ago when it killed its own people. This is also the country that is shameless enough not to offer a sincere apology for the horrors it perpetrated even after so many years. This is the same country that provides pensions for dreaded and listed terrorists out of State funds. This is the same country that has the dubious distinction of hosting the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the United Nations,” Vinito further said.

After Khan’s UN address, T S Tirumurti, India’s permanent representative to the UN, in a tweet had hinted that India would use its Right to Reply to respond to Pakistan.

“PM of Pakistan statement a new diplomatic low – at 75th UN General Assembly. Another litany of vicious falsehood, personal attacks, war mongering and obfuscation of Pakistan’s persecution of its own minorities & of its cross-border terrorism. Befitting Right of Reply awaits,” Tirumurti wrote on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the 75th session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) virtually on Saturday.