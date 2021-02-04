Light rain, thunderstorm warning for Delhi, other parts of NW India today

There is a light rain and thunderstorm warning for Delhi and many parts of northwest India today.

A Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation is lying over East Afghanistan & adjoining Pakistan. An induced cyclonic circulation is lying over northwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood.

Under the influence of the above systems; fairly widespread light to moderate rain/snow with thunderstorm, lightning and hail is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on February 3; over Himachal Pradesh on February 3 and 4 and over Uttarakhand on February 3, 4 and 5.

Interaction between this Western Disturbance and lower level southeasterlies from the Bay of Bengal is likely to cause widespread light to moderate rain/thundershowers with isolated lightning and hail over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan, northwest Madhya Pradesh and west Uttar Pradesh on February 4 and over east Madhya Pradesh and north Chhattisgarh on February 5, according to India Meteorological Department.

“We are expecting light rain in some parts of Delhi today,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre.