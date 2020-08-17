e-paper
Light to moderate rain over parts of UP, Delhi, Haryana: IMD

Light to moderate rain over parts of UP, Delhi, Haryana: IMD

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Agra, Barsana, Garhmukteswar, Hastinapur, Khatoli, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Bijnor, Chandpur during next two hours, the IMD said.

Aug 17, 2020 08:37 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
A man with an umbrella waking in the rain in New Delhi.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed early on Monday morning that thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi.

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Agra, Barsana, Garhmukteswar, Hastinapur, Khatoli, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Bijnor, Chandpur during next two hours, the IMD said.

The weather department also said that thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas at isolated places of Delhi, Gurugram, Manesar, Bijnor, Chandpur during next two hours.

