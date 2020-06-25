Lightning kills 24 in UP, 83 in Bihar, PM Modi expresses grief

india

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 23:12 IST

More than 100 people are reported to have died in incidents of lightning in the past 24 hours reported from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. At least 24 people were killed and 12 others were injured in lightning incidents in various districts of Uttar Pradesh, according to officials quoted by news agency PTI.

The deaths in UP were far less than the 83 fatalities recorded in Bihar over the last 24 hours. At least 30 people were also injured due to thunderstorms and lightning across the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his grief at the deaths caused in the two states and said that state governments were busy in conducting relief operations.

“I have received the painful news of loss of several lives due to lightning and heavy rains from some districts in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The state governments are assiduously carrying out relief operations. I express my condolence to the families of the victims of this tragedy,” the PM tweeted.

More than 15 cattle were also killed in Bihar’s Khagaria district. Large scale destruction of property was also reported from various districts of the state.

13 lives were reported lost in Gopalganj district followed by eight deaths each in Madhubani and Nawada districts and six each in Siwan and Bhagalpur, while 5 deaths were reported from East Champaran, Darbhanga, and Banka districts.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has expressed grief at the loss of life and has announced a compensation of Rs four lakh each for the kin of the deceased and proper treatment for the injured persons.