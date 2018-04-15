Lightning strike delays salaries of over 4 lakh Odisha government employees

A thunderstorm earlier this month has delayed salaries for more than 4 lakh employees of the Odisha state government.

A power failure triggered by a lightening strike during a Norwester damaged servers needed to dispense the March salaries, state finance minister Shashi Bhushan Behera said.

The servers in the Human Resources Management System (HRMS) house the database and application software required to carry out personnel transaction of government employees online.

Employees usually get their pay at the end of a month, or latest by the first week of the next month, and are directly credited to their bank accounts through the system.

“The strike caused a technical glitch in the system. As there is no manual system, employees have to wait till the system is made functional again. It would take a few days before the system is set right,” said Behera.

The HRMS server is kept in the premises of Software Technology Park of India, Bhubaneswar. Special secretary of general administration department, AK Meena, who is in charge of HRMS, said the power failure caused a sudden glitch in the system. “We have now managed to bring the system back to order. The salaries will be given soon,” he added.

Government employees are feeling the pinch due to this delay, according to Prabhat Debata, president of Cuttack district government employees association.

“We are yet to get the March salary. Class III and IV employees are facing a lot of difficulties while having to buy daily provisions,” said Debata.

In the current financial year, Odisha earmarked Rs 22,021 crore for salaries of government employees.