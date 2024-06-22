‘Like a dictator...’: Jagan Mohan Reddy slams N Chandrababu Naidu for demolishing office

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday slammed the Andhra Pradesh government for demolishing his party's under-construction office in Tadepalli, saying chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu took "vendetta politics" to the next level. He also called the TDP leader a dictator. Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy(ANI file photo)

YSRCP has alleged that the demolition was carried out in violation of the high court's order. He said the construction of the sprawling building was almost complete.

"Chandrababu took vendetta politics to the next level. Like a dictator, he got YSRCP's central office demolished with excavators and bulldozers, which was almost complete," said Reddy in a post on X.

The demolition began at 5.30 am on Saturday, said the party.

"The demolition proceeded even though the YSRCP had approached the High Court the previous day (Friday), challenging the preliminary actions of the CRDA (Capital Region Development Authority)," said the party's statement.

It added that the court had ordered to halt the demolition activity. It said the party's lawyer later conveyed the decision to the commissioner of the body.

YSRCP termed CRDA's action "contempt of court".

The former chief minister alleged that law and justice completely vanished in the southern state under the NDA government, comprising TDP, BJP and Janasena.

The YSRCP chief said that the opposition party will not be intimidated by vendetta politics.

Meanwhile, TDP has said the “illegal construction” was demolished after taking into consideration prevailing laws and rules.

TDP leader Pattabhi Ram Kommareddy said N Chandrababu Naidu never followed the path of political vendetta.

“As per the law and prevailing rules, any illegal construction needs to be demolished. Today, the party office of YSRCP which is being built illegally without obtaining any permissions from the concerned departments is being demolished as per the rules. This has nothing to do with any kind of political vendetta as the YSRCP is alleging. First, they should answer whether the constitution which they have taken up has the required permissions or not...TDP and Nara Chandrababu Naidu have never followed the path of political vendetta,” he said.

The fresh controversy comes amid a row over TDP's allegation that Reddy built a hilltop palace worth ₹500 crore in Visakhapatnam.

