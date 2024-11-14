Menu Explore
‘Like entering a gas chamber’: Priyanka Gandhi on Delhi AQI after returning from Wayanad

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Vaishnawi Sinha
Nov 14, 2024 02:31 PM IST

Priyanka Gandhi, upon returning to Delhi, said entering the capital was like “entering a gas chamber” amid the worsening air quality.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra returned to Delhi on Thursday after the Wayanad bypoll in Kerala, describing the experience as “like entering a gas chamber” due to the capital’s deteriorating air quality and high AQI levels. She emphasised the urgent need to “put our heads together” to find solutions for cleaner air in Delhi.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)(PTI)
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)(PTI)

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra noted the stark contrast in air quality between Wayanad, where the AQI is a low 35, and Delhi, where severe pollution levels made her return challenging, particularly after observing the dense smog layer from her flight.

“Coming back to Delhi from Wayanad where the air is beautiful and the AQI is 35, was like entering a gas chamber. The blanket of smog is even more shocking when seen from the air,” the Congress leader posted on X.

"Delhi's pollution gets worse every year. We really should put our heads together and find a solution for cleaner air. It's beyond this party or that, it's practically impossible to breathe especially for kids, elders and those with respiratory issues. We just have to do something about it," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Read more: Delhi AQI 'severe': Capital turns ‘gas chamber’, residents breathing toxic air plead for help

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made her electoral debut from Wayanad polling on Wednesday. She returned to Delhi on Thursday to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru at Shanti Van on the occasion of his 135th birth anniversary.

Delhi AQI turns 'severe'

Meanwhile, Delhi was engulfed in a blanket of fog for the second consecutive day with the air quality index remaining in the 'severe' category due to rising air pollution in the capital.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi's Air Quality Index at 9 am was 428, which falls in the 'severe' category.

"Of 39 monitoring stations in Delhi, 32 recorded air quality in the 'severe' category, with readings above 400. These stations include Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, IGI Airport, ITO, Mandir Marg, North Campus, Patparganj, Punjabi Bagh, and Pusa among others," an official told PTI.

Delhi's air quality slipped in the ‘severe’ category for the first time this season, with the capital's AQI on Wednesday reported as the worst in the country.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India. along with Assembly Election 2024, Maharashtra Election, Jharkhand Election news.
