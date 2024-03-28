 Lingayat seer demands changing Pralhad Joshi as Dharwad's BJP candidate: ‘His personality is really bad’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Lingayat seer demands changing Pralhad Joshi as Dharwad's BJP candidate: ‘His personality is really bad’

ByHT News Desk
Mar 28, 2024 10:53 AM IST

Lok Sabha elections: Lingayats constitute a majority of voters in the Dharwad segment, while Pralhad Joshi is a Brahmin.

Lingayat seers in Karnataka have called for replacing Union minister Pralhad Joshi as the candidate from Dharwad constituency for the Lok Sabha elections.

Fakkira Dingaleshwar Swamiji, the pontiff of Fakkireshwar mutt, told ANI,"Seers from Karnataka have held discussions about Dharwad constituency MP (BJP's Pralhad Joshi). All the heads of Mutts have decided to change the MP. For this, they have given four days. We will wait until 31st March. We will see what the high command does in these 4 days."

“After that, on April 2, we will come together and tell you about our decision...We are not talking about the individual. The personality of the individual is really bad. Every community is unhappy with him. So, this decision has been taken...We will have to wait till April 2...We are not talking about the party, we are talking about Pralhad Joshi and his personality,” the seer said on Thursday.

"At the meeting it was decided that "like in the north", Swamijis in the south too should work in the political field and contest elections," he was quoted by PTI as saying on Wednesday.

Pralhad Joshi has been representing Dharwad constituency in the Lok Sabha since 2009. (ANI file photo)
Pralhad Joshi has been representing Dharwad constituency in the Lok Sabha since 2009. (ANI file photo)

Lingayats constitute a majority of voters in the Dharwad segment, while Joshi is a Brahmin.

ALSO READ: ‘Those talking about Hindutva sidelined’: Eshwarappa's fresh attack on BSY

Responding to the seer's demand, Joshi, said he has a lot of respect for Dingaleshwar Swamiji, adding he has over 30 years of association with the the seer and the mutt. The minister added that he will consider seer's comments as a blessings and will try to clarify the misunderstandings, if any, in the days ahead.

ALSO READ: 'Congress will win nearly 20 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in State': DK Shivakumar

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Yediyurappa rules out replacing Joshi

Veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa has ruled out any plans of changing Joshi as the candidate. “He is a senior leader and will win with a huge margin,” the BJP leader, also a Lingayat, said, adding he will personally speak to the seer and clarify the misunderstandings.

ALSO READ: ‘Going to win 24 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats’: Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka votes in two phases on April 26 and May 7 respectively in the Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Arvind Kejriwal News Live, Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Lingayat seer demands changing Pralhad Joshi as Dharwad's BJP candidate: ‘His personality is really bad’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On