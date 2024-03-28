Lingayat seer demands changing Pralhad Joshi as Dharwad's BJP candidate: ‘His personality is really bad’

Lingayat seers in Karnataka have called for replacing Union minister Pralhad Joshi as the candidate from Dharwad constituency for the Lok Sabha elections.



Fakkira Dingaleshwar Swamiji, the pontiff of Fakkireshwar mutt, told ANI,"Seers from Karnataka have held discussions about Dharwad constituency MP (BJP's Pralhad Joshi). All the heads of Mutts have decided to change the MP. For this, they have given four days. We will wait until 31st March. We will see what the high command does in these 4 days."



“After that, on April 2, we will come together and tell you about our decision...We are not talking about the individual. The personality of the individual is really bad. Every community is unhappy with him. So, this decision has been taken...We will have to wait till April 2...We are not talking about the party, we are talking about Pralhad Joshi and his personality,” the seer said on Thursday.



"At the meeting it was decided that "like in the north", Swamijis in the south too should work in the political field and contest elections," he was quoted by PTI as saying on Wednesday. Pralhad Joshi has been representing Dharwad constituency in the Lok Sabha since 2009. (ANI file photo)

Lingayats constitute a majority of voters in the Dharwad segment, while Joshi is a Brahmin.



Responding to the seer's demand, Joshi, said he has a lot of respect for Dingaleshwar Swamiji, adding he has over 30 years of association with the the seer and the mutt. The minister added that he will consider seer's comments as a blessings and will try to clarify the misunderstandings, if any, in the days ahead.



Yediyurappa rules out replacing Joshi

Veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa has ruled out any plans of changing Joshi as the candidate. “He is a senior leader and will win with a huge margin,” the BJP leader, also a Lingayat, said, adding he will personally speak to the seer and clarify the misunderstandings.



Karnataka votes in two phases on April 26 and May 7 respectively in the Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.