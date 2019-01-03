Linguistic experts to soon form road map to train interpreters

The Centre is planning to set up a seven-member panel of linguistic experts and senior officials to formulate a road map for training interpreters at varsities and colleges to meet the growing demand for translators in booming sectors like e-commerce.

There is a high demand for interpreters in sectors like medical tourism. A bulk of 4.95 lakh patients, who came to India in 2017, were from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Iraq, Iran, Uzbekistan, and Russia, according to government data. Most of them hired interpreters in places like Gurugram. A government official said the panel has been set up to see how the government can help meet the demand for interpreters via higher education institutes.

Hyderabad’s English and Foreign Language University chancellor Vasant Gadre would head the panel, the officer added. “It would also include Central University of Hyderabad’s Panchanan Mohanty and JNU Prof Girish Nath Jha.” The official said the government has taken note of the shortage of interpreters “at the highest level”. The panel will also have representatives from the higher education regulator, the UGC, MEA, Central Institute of Indian Languages and Union HRD ministry.

It will study the existing framework of certificate, diploma or degree courses for interpreters both in Indian and foreign languages. It would also look at the job opportunities that exist for such trained manpower.

“The visitors arrive both for business as well as tourist purposes. There are areas like e-commerce as well. The demand for interpreters is felt and there is an urgent need to address it,” said Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India secretary general Uday Varma.

