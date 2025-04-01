Liquor ban in 19 places in Madhya Pradesh comes into effect today

A ban on the sale of alcohol will take effect in 19 religious places in Madhya Pradesh from Tuesday as part of the state government’s new liquor policy, an excise department official said on Monday. The Madhya Pradesh government, on January 25, had announced the new excise policy, which includes the imposition of a complete ban on the sale and purchase of liquor in 19 religious places across the state.(Representative image/REUTERS)

State finance and excise minister Jagdish Deoda said, “The new excise policy will come into effect from Tuesday. Steps have been taken for social change, including discouraging consumption of high intensity liquor and introducing new category of countrymade liquor.”

Around 47 liquor shops will be shut when the excise policy comes into effect.

“Everyone is aware of the ill effects of liquor consumption. We don’t want our youths to get spoiled, as they are the future of the country,” Yadav had said while announcing the ban.

The ban on liquor sales has been imposed in the urban limits of Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Mandleshwar, Orchha, Maihar, Chitrakoot, Datia, Panna, Mandla, Multai, Mandsaur and in gram panchayat limits of Salkanpur, Kundalpur, Bandakpur, Barmankalan, Barmankhurd and Linga.

The new excise policy also includes a 20% increase in the licence fee for liquor outlets in the state.