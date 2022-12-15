List of countries backing India's bid for permanent seat at UN Security Council

As India has been pushing for reforms at the UN Security Council for equitable representation, several countries have extended their support for India's permanent United Nations Security Council (UNSC) membership.

List of countries that have extended support to India for permanent UNSC membership:

France: French Ambassador at the UN Nicolas De Riviere while speaking at the UN Security Council open debate recently underlined that “France supports the candidacy of Germany, Brazil, India, and Japan as permanent members". "It also wishes to see a stronger presence of African countries, among both permanent and non-permanent members”, news agency PTI quoted the envoy as saying. He added, “I want to reaffirm forcefully that France is in favor of a reform of the Security Council…We support the enlargement of the Security Council to take into account the emergence of new powers that are willing and able to assume the responsibility of a permanent presence in the Security Council.”

United Kingdom: UK ambassador Barbara Woodward earlier this week reiterated the country's support. “We support new permanent seats for Brazil, Germany, India and Japan, and permanent African representation,” she said. Woodward added that the “Security Council must become more representative of the world today".

United States: The United States has also explicit support for India's UNSC membership. US President Joe Biden during his address to the UN general assembly recently reiterated that “America supports India's bid”.

Russia: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier backed India for a permanent seat at the UNSC, citing its economic growth and its stance on global and regional issues. "I think that India is currently one of the leading countries in terms of economic growth, maybe even the leader. Its population will soon be bigger than that of any other country. New Delhi has vast diplomatic experience in settling various kinds of problems, as well as authority and a reputation in its region," he said.

The G-4 countries - Brazil, Germany, India, and Japan - have been supporting each other for the permanent seats on the UNSC.

Meanwhile, India is set to conclude a two-year stint as a non-permanent member of the UNSC at the end of this month.

(With inputs from PTI)