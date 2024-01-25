List of honorary ranks awarded on occasion of Republic Day 2024

The defence ministry has released a list of honorary ranks awarded on the occasion of Republic Day 2024. The list released on Thursday contains names of "to be Naib Risaldar/ Subedar (on retirement), "to be Honorary Captain (on active list)" and "to be Honorary Captain (on retirement). The President of India has awarded the honorary ranks. Ministry of Defence has released a list of honorary ranks awarded on the occasion of Republic Day 2024.(File Photo)

The honorary commission awarded to the defence personnel in the list will be effective from 26 January 2024 subject to the individual not being under any disciplinary action and satisfactory continued performance.

A press release was posted on the ministry's website which contained links to three PDFs with details about the honorary commission. Check the lists here.

The 75th Republic Day celebrations will be held across the country on Friday. The annual Republic Day parade in New Delhi will be held at Kartavya Path. The parade will begin at 10:30 am on January 26 from Vijay Chowk to Kartavya Path.

At the Republic Day parade 2024, France's President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest. A French contingent, including Indian and Nepali-origin members, will also march during the parade. A French refuelling aircraft and two French Rafale jets will also take part.

This year the parade will be women-centric, with 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat-Loktantra ki Matruka' as the main themes. For the first time, an all-women tri-services contingent will take part in the parade, which will include women troops of the Army's military police along with women from the other two services.