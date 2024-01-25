Modi, Macron in Jaipur: Traffic curbs inside walled city. Check advisory

France's President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in India on Thursday to attend the 75th Republic Day celebrations as the chief guest. A day ahead of the Republic Day parade in Delhi, Macron will be joined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jaipur where they will hold a roadshow. The French president will visit several tourist spots, including the Amber Fort and the Jantar Mantar. French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (AP)

Macron will arrive in Jaipur at 2.30pm, and will proceed to the Amber Fort. He will then head to Jantar Mantar at about 5.30pm, where he will be joined by PM Modi. Both leaders will be given a guided tour of Jantar Mantar.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

According to an official itinerary of their programme. Modi and Macron will hold a roadshow from Jantar Mantar to Sanganeri Gate at around 6pm, and then visit the Hawa Mahal.

ALSO READ| Republic Day 2024: Vehicle parking not allowed at these 4 railway stations in Delhi

Traffic advisory in Jaipur

In view of the high-profile visit, elaborate traffic arrangements have been planned in the city.

As per the Jaipur Traffic Police advisory, the vehicles coming from Agra Road will be diverted from Rotary Circle and operated on the Jawahar Nagar Bypass. Additionally, the vehicles coming towards Ram Niwas Bagh from the JLN route will be diverted from the Arogya Path.

The vehicles may also be diverted from Trimurti Circle to Govind Marg, Narayan Singh Tiraha. On January 25, the entry route of Ram Niwas Bagh from Museum Road will be closed. Arogya Path and MD Road will be made one-way, reported CNBC TV18.

Around 24,000 students from government schools will form human chain along JLN Marg and roads in the walled city to greet Macron and Modi during their visit, reported The Times of India. Students have been ordered to reach designated points between the state hangar(Jaipur airport) and Albert Hall by 1pm. Students must reach between Tripolia Bazaar and Badi Chaupar in the walled city by 4pm.

Officials have advised vehicle owners to avoid the Jhalana Bypass and the Tonk Road. All major roads inside the walled city would have traffic restrictions from 2pm to at least 7 pm. No traffic movement on the stretch between Choti Chaupar to Badi Chaupar via Tripolia Bazaar.

Meanwhile, the Amber Fort and the City Palace will remain closed for visitors on January 25. Massive security arrangements are in place in Jaipur. Different parts of the city have been decked up in light of the visit by Macron and Modi.