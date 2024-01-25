Republic Day 2024: Vehicle parking not allowed at these 4 railway stations in Delhi

India is set to celebrate its 75th Republic Day on Friday. The Delhi Traffic Police has issued advisory regarding vehicle parking arrangements at four railway stations in Delhi. As per the advisory, vehicle parking will not be allowed at the parking lots at New Delhi, Old Delhi, Nizamuddin and Anand Vihar railway stations from 10 pm on Thursday to 12 pm on Friday. The Delhi Traffic Police has issued advisory regarding vehicle parking arrangements at four railway stations in Delhi. (Representational picture)(Reuters)

"In view of Republic Day celebrations, general public is informed that the parking of vehicles in the parking lots at New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station, Nizamuddin Railway station and Anand Vihar Railway station is not allowed from 10 pm on Thursday to 12 pm on Friday," the advisory states as quoted by news agency PTI.

However, pick-up and drop vehicles will be available outside railway stations. The police have urged people to use public transport vehicles.

"All are advised to use public transport vehicles. The pick-up and drop vehicles will be available outside railway stations for the use of commuters/passengers," the police said.

Details about the 75th Republic Day parade

The annual Republic Day parade will be held at Kartavya Path. The parade will begin at 10:30 am on January 26 from Vijay Chowk to Kartavya Path. This year the parade will be women-centric, with 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat-Loktantra ki Matruka' as the main themes. For the first time, an all-women tri-services contingent will take part in the parade, which will include women troops of the Army's military police along with women from the other two services.

At Republic Day parade 2024, France's President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest. A French contingent, including Indian and Nepali-origin members, will also march during the parade. A French refueling aircraft and two French Rafale jets will also take part.

In view of the parade and Republic Day celebrations, more than 14,000 security personnel have been deployed at the Kartavya path and its adjoining areas. Latest technology and human intelligence surveillance is in place to bolster the security arrangements in Delhi.