close_game
close_game
News / India News / Tamil Nadu: Stalin inaugurates jallikattu stadium built at 63 cr

Tamil Nadu: Stalin inaugurates jallikattu stadium built at 63 cr

ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Jan 25, 2024 08:36 AM IST

Touted to be the first of its kind, the three-tiered stadium is spread across 65 acres. Built at a cost of ₹63 crore, it has a seating capacity of 5,000

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated a jallikattu stadium in Madurai where the sport is most famous.

People participate in the 'Jallikattu' event, at an arena named after former Tamil Nadu chief minister M. Karunanidhi in Madurai district on Wednesday. (PTI)
People participate in the 'Jallikattu' event, at an arena named after former Tamil Nadu chief minister M. Karunanidhi in Madurai district on Wednesday. (PTI)

Touted to be the first of its kind, the three-tiered stadium is spread across 65 acres. Built at a cost of 63 crore, it has a seating capacity of 5,000. The stadium also has an air-conditioned space that can seat 50 people. A veterinary dispensary and an emergency centre have been set up for treatment of injured bulls and tamers. Ten emergency vehicles will be stationed outside the stadium during the competitions.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“This is the first such stadium for jallikattu in the world,” Stalin said at the event.

Stalin named the stadium at Keelakarai village after his father and five time chief minister Late M Karunanidhi as the Kalaignar Centenary Eru Thazuvuthal Arangam and unveiled his statue.

In classic Sangam literature, Eru Thazuvuthal means embracing the bull. Flagging off the first match on Wednesday, Stalin said, the stadium has come up where the Sangam literature once flourished.

“For the sport steeped in Tamil culture, Eru Thazuvuthal, the DMK government has built this glorious stadium,” Stalin said. “I’m proud that history will have a space to say that Stalin built this for centuries old-Eru Thazhuvuthal,” he added.

The construction of the stadium was announced in 2022 in the state assembly.

The controversial sport is conducted during the four-day harvest festival of Pongal every year. This year, jallikattu was held at more than 100 locations across the state, for which over 66,000 bulls were reared. The events were attended by more than 3 lakh people across the state.

Jallikattu was temporarily banned in Tamil Nadu from 2014 to 2016 following a Supreme Court order. Following massive protests against the ban in 2017, the state enacted the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act of 2017 and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Conduct of Jallikattu) Rules of 2017 to override the ban. Expelled AIADMK leader, O Panneerselvam, had brought the ordinance when he was the chief minister in 2017.

In May last year, the Supreme Court affirmed Tamil Nadu’s state law allowing jallikattu. Both the ruling DMK and opposition AIADMK took credit for the verdict. While DMK said, their legal team ensured that the ordinance was approved, the AIADMK led by Edappadi Palaniswami said, it was their victory since they brought in the state legislation. Meanwhile, Panneerselvam thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi whom he had met in Delhi at that time and discussed the matter.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India NewsRam Mandir Ayodhya Ram Mandir Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On