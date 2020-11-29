‘Listen to annadata, reconsider farm laws’, Ashok Gehlot tells PM Modi

india

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 21:36 IST

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday demanded the central government to reconsider the three farm laws that have sparked a furore among the country’s farmers.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he stated that even when the GDP growth rate has been -7.5% in the second quarter of the current fiscal, the agriculture sector has grown 3.4%. “In these difficult times, the Annadata (providers) are making positive contributions to the economy and they should not be given such a reward,” he said.

Gehlot demanded that Modi reconsider these laws to protect the interests of farmers and democratic values.

“On 26 November, when the country was celebrating Constitution Day, the farmers were hit with sticks and water cannons. To prevent farmers from reaching Delhi to highlight their demands, roads were dug and barriers were set up. The central government tried to take away the right to protest of the farmers which is not justified,” said Gehlot.

He went on to say, “The farmers have irrigated the land of the country with their blood and sweat. The central government should immediately resolve their problems by listening to their demands.”

The CM said the three bills were brought by the central government without any discussion with farmers and experts. The government also ignored the demand by opposition parties in Parliament to send these bills to the select committee. These laws do not mention the minimum support price, which has led to distrust among farmers.

Gehlot said that if these laws are implemented, the farmers will become dependent on private players. Also, with the formation of private mandis, the existence of long-standing agricultural mandis will also end. Due to this, farmers will not get the right price for their produce.

Gehlot also informed the PM of the amendments made by the state in the three laws to protect the interest of farmers in Rajasthan.