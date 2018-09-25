Live: Heavy rains predicted in Himachal day after floods, landslides in north India

Heavy rains are predicted in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, a day after downpours killed 25 people in flashfloods, landslides, roof-collapse and other incidents triggered by incessant rain in north India.

On Monday, eight deaths were reported from Himachal Pradesh, seven from Jammu and Kashmir, six from Punjab, and four from Haryana. Educational institutions were closed in Chamba, Kullu, Sirmaur, Kangra, Kullu and Hamirpur districts of Himachal Pradesh till September 25. A ‘red alert’ was also issued in Punjab where educational institutes have been ordered to remain closed on Tuesday.

Here are the Live updates:

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 08:49 IST