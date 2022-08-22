Home / India News / Live: Mattannur municipal election result live updates
Live: Mattannur municipal election result live updates

Mattannur municipal elections LIVE Updates: Voting was held in Mattanur in 35 wards on Saturday from 7 am to 6 pm amid tight security arrangements. your

Municipal election was held on Saturday in 35 wards of Mattanur. (Representative Image)
Municipal election was held on Saturday in 35 wards of Mattanur.
Updated on Aug 22, 2022 08:04 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
Mattannur municipal elections LIVE Updates: The counting of votes and declaration of results for the Mattannur municipal elections will be done on Monday. The counting will be held at the Mattannur Higher Secondary School, according to local media reports.

Voting was held in Mattanur in 35 wards on Saturday from 7 am to 6 pm amid tight security arrangements, and a local holiday was declared in the municipality.

As many as 111 candidates contested the election and the polling percentage was over 84%, the above reports added.

Mattannur has 38,812 voters in total including 18,200 men, 20,610 women and two transgenders.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) is hoping to win the election for a sixth consecutive time while other contenders include the United Democratic Front (UDF), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 22, 2022 08:04 AM IST

    More women voters than men in Mattanur municipal election

    Reports said, Mattannur has 38,812 voters with 18,200 men, 20,610 women and two transgenders.

  • Aug 22, 2022 07:31 AM IST

    Polling percentage over 84%: Report

    As many as 111 candidates contested the election and the polling percentage was over 84%, according to local media.

  • Aug 22, 2022 06:59 AM IST

    Mattanur municipal election counting will begin soon

    Counting for Mattanur municipal election will begin soon. Voting was held in Mattanur in 35 wards on Saturday. 

kerala

