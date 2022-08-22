Live: Mattannur municipal election result live updates

Mattannur municipal elections LIVE Updates: The counting of votes and declaration of results for the Mattannur municipal elections will be done on Monday. The counting will be held at the Mattannur Higher Secondary School, according to local media reports.

Voting was held in Mattanur in 35 wards on Saturday from 7 am to 6 pm amid tight security arrangements, and a local holiday was declared in the municipality.

As many as 111 candidates contested the election and the polling percentage was over 84%, the above reports added.

Mattannur has 38,812 voters in total including 18,200 men, 20,610 women and two transgenders.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) is hoping to win the election for a sixth consecutive time while other contenders include the United Democratic Front (UDF), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

