Live: PM Modi announces 59-minute loan scheme for small and medium industries
5:25 PM IST
5:20 PM IST
5:18 PM IST
5:15 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the Centre’s Support and Outreach Initiative for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.
Besides the national capital, similar launch programmes are being held at as many as 100 locations across the country, where Union Ministers and Ministers from the respective state governments will be present.
Here are the live updates:
PM Modi on shipment credit
The government has decided to increase interest subvention on pre & post shipment credit from 3% to 5%: PM Modi at the launch event of the Union Government’s Support and Outreach Initiative for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).
PM on ease of business ranking
India has done what people couldn’t imagine, PM Modi on India leaping 23 places to 77th rank on Ease of Doing Business Ranking.
Rank within top 50 on ease of doing business is not far away, says PM Modi
PM Modi announces ‘59-minute’ loan portal for MSMEs
I dedicate 59 minute loan approval portal to you & it has started benefiting the MSMEs businessmen already: PM Modi at the launch event of the Union Government’s Support and Outreach Initiative for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).
Major decisions for industries to be taken: Modi
12 major decisions taken by Central govt for MSMEs Sector are proof that when after breaking Silos, collective initiatives are taken, collective responsibilities are fulfilled, & collective decisions are taken, it creates a comprehensive impact, said PM Modi.