Live: PM Modi announces 59-minute loan scheme for small and medium industries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the Centre’s Support and Outreach Initiative for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Besides the national capital, similar launch programmes are being held at as many as 100 locations across the country, where Union Ministers and Ministers from the respective state governments will be present.

Here are the live updates:

5:25 PM IST PM Modi on shipment credit The government has decided to increase interest subvention on pre & post shipment credit from 3% to 5%: PM Modi at the launch event of the Union Government’s Support and Outreach Initiative for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).





5:20 PM IST PM on ease of business ranking India has done what people couldn’t imagine, PM Modi on India leaping 23 places to 77th rank on Ease of Doing Business Ranking. Rank within top 50 on ease of doing business is not far away, says PM Modi





5:18 PM IST PM Modi announces ‘59-minute’ loan portal for MSMEs I dedicate 59 minute loan approval portal to you & it has started benefiting the MSMEs businessmen already: PM Modi at the launch event of the Union Government’s Support and Outreach Initiative for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).



