Mann ki Baat HIGHLIGHTS: Could save one part of Bengal only due to SP Mookerjee, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched upon the India-Afghanistan cricket match, Yoga Day, Indian gurus, GST and Shyama Prasad Mookerjee in his address in the 45th Mann ki Baat programme. Here are the highlights of his speech.
-
11:30 PM IST
Success of GST
-
11:30 PM IST
GST
-
11:30 PM IST
Farmers
-
11:25 PM IST
Take on Oppn
-
11:22 PM IST
Stories of success
-
11:20 PM IST
Dr SP Mookerjee’s contribution
-
11:19 PM IST
Shyama Prasad Mookerjee
-
11:17 PM IST
Jallianwala Bagh
-
11:15 PM IST
Guru Nanak
-
11:12 PM IST
Kabir’s teachings
-
11:10 PM IST
Sant Kabir
-
11:09 PM IST
Doctors Day
-
11:05 PM IST
Yoga Day
-
11:02PM IST
Sportsmanship spirit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 11am today in the 45th Mann ki Baat programme. He touched upon the India-Afghanistan cricket match, Yoga Day, Indian gurus, GST and Shyama Prasad Mookerjee in his address.
Every month, the PM shares his thoughts with the people, mentioning hitherto unknown people who have been working for betterment of society, and also asks for suggestions and views. Here are the highlights of his speech.
Success of GST
Generally it takes 5-7 years to adjust to tax reform. But in India, it was possible in one year.
GST
One nation, one tax was people’s dream. I credit the states for implementing them. Till now, 27 meetings of GST council have been held. Prior to GST, we had 17 taxes, now only one. GST is a victory of honesty. Earlier we had complaints of inspector raj. GST saves time, logistics and is transparent as everything is online.
Farmers
From crop production to marketing, farmers are central to the food chain. Some professionals have come forward in Bangalore to help farmers and I congratulate them.
Take on Oppn
There are some people who want to break society, always harp on negative aspects. But such successful people from all corners of India are idols of society.
Stories of success
Over the past few days, I interacted with a lot of people over video call. I learnt a lot about their lives. Anjan Kumar of Jharkhand made cheap medicines available in villages. We have so many such success stories, from West Bengal to Tamil Nadu.
Dr SP Mookerjee’s contribution
Dr SP Mookerjee wanted India to be self-reliant and focussed on small and medium industries. He also contributed to indigenous manufacture of defence equipments. It was due to him that we could save one part of Bengal.
Shyama Prasad Mookerjee
Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee was associated with education. He was the youngest vice-chancellor of Calcutta University. On his invitation, Rabindranath Tagore addressed a convocation in Bengali during British rule.
Jallianwala Bagh
Our freedom struggle is long. Next year, we will mark 100 years of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. But peace will always win.
Guru Nanak
We have another guru, Guru Nanak who worked to eliminate casteism. He used to say serving poor is serving God. He started langar system.
Kabir’s teachings
Sant Kabir thought much ahead of his times. He gave out a message of peace and harmony. He worked for society.
Sant Kabir
I participated in a national event on Sant Kabir. It was believed whoever dies in Magadh does not go to heaven. But Sant Kabir worked to eliminate such superstitions.
Doctors Day
July 1 is Doctors Day. We remember doctors only when we need them. Mothers give birth to us, doctors give rebirth. They not only cure but also heal. They also have experience about lifestyle. Indian doctors are known all over the world for their hard work.
Yoga Day
In Saudi Arabia, women led yoga events in many places. Yoga unites all of us. People all over the world celebrated Yoga Day. Be it Siachen or in the sea, our armed forces celebrated Yoga Day.
Sportsmanship spirit
Rashid Khan is a good cricketer. The match with Afghanistan will be memorable for all of us. Indian team invited Afghan team while posing for trophy. It’s a good gesture. Sports unites all of us.