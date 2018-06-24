Mann ki Baat HIGHLIGHTS: Could save one part of Bengal only due to SP Mookerjee, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 11am today in the 45th Mann ki Baat programme. He touched upon the India-Afghanistan cricket match, Yoga Day, Indian gurus, GST and Shyama Prasad Mookerjee in his address.

Every month, the PM shares his thoughts with the people, mentioning hitherto unknown people who have been working for betterment of society, and also asks for suggestions and views. Here are the highlights of his speech.

11:30 PM IST Success of GST Generally it takes 5-7 years to adjust to tax reform. But in India, it was possible in one year.





11:30 PM IST GST One nation, one tax was people’s dream. I credit the states for implementing them. Till now, 27 meetings of GST council have been held. Prior to GST, we had 17 taxes, now only one. GST is a victory of honesty. Earlier we had complaints of inspector raj. GST saves time, logistics and is transparent as everything is online.





11:30 PM IST Farmers From crop production to marketing, farmers are central to the food chain. Some professionals have come forward in Bangalore to help farmers and I congratulate them.





11:25 PM IST Take on Oppn There are some people who want to break society, always harp on negative aspects. But such successful people from all corners of India are idols of society.





11:22 PM IST Stories of success Over the past few days, I interacted with a lot of people over video call. I learnt a lot about their lives. Anjan Kumar of Jharkhand made cheap medicines available in villages. We have so many such success stories, from West Bengal to Tamil Nadu.





11:20 PM IST Dr SP Mookerjee’s contribution Dr SP Mookerjee wanted India to be self-reliant and focussed on small and medium industries. He also contributed to indigenous manufacture of defence equipments. It was due to him that we could save one part of Bengal.





11:19 PM IST Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee was associated with education. He was the youngest vice-chancellor of Calcutta University. On his invitation, Rabindranath Tagore addressed a convocation in Bengali during British rule.





11:17 PM IST Jallianwala Bagh Our freedom struggle is long. Next year, we will mark 100 years of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. But peace will always win.





11:15 PM IST Guru Nanak We have another guru, Guru Nanak who worked to eliminate casteism. He used to say serving poor is serving God. He started langar system.





11:12 PM IST Kabir’s teachings Sant Kabir thought much ahead of his times. He gave out a message of peace and harmony. He worked for society.





11:10 PM IST Sant Kabir I participated in a national event on Sant Kabir. It was believed whoever dies in Magadh does not go to heaven. But Sant Kabir worked to eliminate such superstitions.





11:09 PM IST Doctors Day July 1 is Doctors Day. We remember doctors only when we need them. Mothers give birth to us, doctors give rebirth. They not only cure but also heal. They also have experience about lifestyle. Indian doctors are known all over the world for their hard work.





11:05 PM IST Yoga Day In Saudi Arabia, women led yoga events in many places. Yoga unites all of us. People all over the world celebrated Yoga Day. Be it Siachen or in the sea, our armed forces celebrated Yoga Day.



