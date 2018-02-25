Mann ki Baat Highlights: India is moving from women devt to women-led devt, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Sunday in his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat programme.

This is the 41st edition of the Mann Ki Baat programme, which is broadcast on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan and also on the Narendra Modi mobile application.

Ahead of his address, Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to ask people to share their views, ideas, and suggestions.

Here are the highlights:

11.28am: PM Modi wishes the country ahead of Holi on March 2.

11.26am: PM congratulates people of Elephanta Islands as three villages get electricity for first time after “spending 70 years in darkness”, says it is a new development phase.

11.25am: Ahead of Women’s Day on March 8, Modi recalls the words of Swami Vivekananda, ‘the idea of perfect womanhood is perfect independence”.

The Prime Minister says, “Today, in every sphere of life, it is our duty to ensure the equal participation of women.”

11.22am: Modi says India is moving from women development towards women-led development.

11.20am: “I request you to become a part of the revolution of clean energy and green jobs. Turn waste into wealth in your villages, turn ‘gobar’ into ‘gobar-dhan’”, PM Modi says.

He about ‘GOBAR-Dhan Yojana’ and says it will immensely benefit people living in rural areas. He appreciates the ‘Trash Mahotsav’ in Chhattisgarh.

11.16am:

11.15am: The Prime Minister lauds heroes who work in relief and rescue operations across the country.

11.12am: We must become a risk-conscious society and understand values of safety. Staying alert and vigilant will help prevent accidents: Modi

11.09am: On National Science Day, I congratulate all our scientists and all those who work in science: Modi

11.08am: Science and technology are value neutral. It is dependent on how we use machines. Here human intention becomes important. Technology must be used only for welfare of humankind: Modi

11.07am:

11.06am: India has a legacy of great scientists. Technology and artificial intelligence must be used towards ensuring welfare of poor and underprivileged: PM Modi

11.01am: The prime minister’s address begins with a phone call from Meerut. The caller asks for words of advice for the youth to develop scientific temperament.

10.55am: In his 40th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Prime Minister Modi had said, “Woman power is playing a pioneering role and establishing milestones and there are no upper limits for Nari Shakti.”