Highlights| In Odisha, Amit Shah says BJD is Congress’ ‘B team’

BJP president Amit Shah is addressing Adibasi Adhikar Samabesh in Puri, Odisha.

General election as well state poll in Odisha are expected to coincide this year. The saffron party has been making serious efforts to corner a large number of 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha and also overthrow Naveen Patnaik uninterrupted rule since 2000.

Here are the highlights:

4:55 pm IST BJD government has to be thrown out: Amit Shah BJD government in Odisha is like a fused transformer, needs to be changed for state’s progress. BJD transformer has been gutted. When a transformer is gutted, it has to be thrown off. The BJD government has to be thrown out, says BJP president Amit Shah.





4:52 pm IST Budgetary allocation for tribal welfare is now higher than what was during UPA: Shah Budgetary allocation for tribal welfare is now substantially higher than what was during UPA: Amit Shah at Puri rally.





4:51 pm IST Please adopt the Ayushman Bharat scheme: Amit Shah Elections are at least 3 months away. Please adopt the Ayushman Bharat scheme.





4:50 pm IST We have started Ayushman Bharat, but Naveen babu’s govt has stopped the programme: Shah We have started Ayushman Bharat for 50 crore people. But Naveen babu’s government has stopped the programme. He fears that Modi would become popular. Please remove our name, but at least run the programme in Odisha, says Amit Shah.





4:49 pm IST Out of 32 tribal members in Lok Sabha, BJP has 28: Amit Shah Out of 32 tribal members in Lok Sabha, BJP has 28, says Amit Shah, stressing party’s work for and association with community.





4:47 pm IST Congress’ DBT scheme was Dealer Broker Transfer scheme: Amit Shah Odisha got Rs 79,000 crore when UPA government was in power. In last 5 years, Odisha got Rs 2.11 lakh crore. We started DBT for people. In our tenure, Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) ensures money is directly credited into the account of the beneficiaries. The Congress too had DBT yojana - Dealer Broker Transfer - where the money was credited into the accounts of the middlemen, says Amit Shah.





4:45 pm IST In the recent budget we plan to spend around Rs 75,000 crore: Shah In 10 years, UPA claimed to have waived loans of farmers worth Rs 57,000 crore for 3 crore farmers only. However, in the recent budget we plan to spend around Rs 75,000 crore, benefitting around 12 crore farmers, says Amit Shah.





4:44 pm IST Naveen babu’s party is B team of Congress: Amit Shah Naveen babu’s party is B team of Congress. Two sides of a coin. Congress ruled for so long in Odisha. Did Odisha develop? Naveen Patnaik also ruled for long. Did Odisha develop?, asks Amit Shah.





4:41 pm IST Despite being rich in resources, the youth of Odisha has to migrate for livelihood: Shah Despite being rich in resources, the youth of Odisha has to migrate for livelihood, says Amit Shah





4:40 pm IST Rahul Gandhi doesn’t know what is Rabi and Kharif crops: Amit Shah We will give Rs 75,000 crore to farmers this year. Rahul Gandhi is not able to understand this. He does not know what is a Rabi crop and what is a kharif, says Amit Shah.





4:39 pm IST People of Odisha wants account of Ratna Bhandar of Jagannath temple: Shah The people of Odisha wants account of the Ratna Bhandar of Jagannath temple, says Amit Shah





4:37 pm IST Matter of shame that Odisha CM doesn’t know Odia language: Amit Shah This is matter of shame for Odisha that its chief minister does not know Odia language, says Amit Shah.





4:36 pm IST Odisha has a chief minister who does not know how to run the state: Shah Odisha has a chief minister who does not know how to run the state, says Amit Shah in Puri.





4:34 pm IST MSP on forest produce has been increased to 49: Amit Shah During the tenure of Congress, MSP was given on only 6 forest produce. However, now it has been increased to 49, says Amit Shah.





4:32 pm IST In the last 5 years, Eklavya schools were increased to 288: Amit Shah There were only 166 Eklavya schools during UPA regime. In the last five years, it was increased to 288, says BJP chief Amit Shah.





4:29 pm IST Our government has proposed Rs 50,000 crore for the Scheduled Tribes: Amit Shah UPA had budget of Rs 30,700 crore for the Scheduled Tribes. On the other hand, in the recent budget, our government has proposed Rs 50,000 crore for them, says Amit Shah.



