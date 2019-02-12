Live updates: ‘Where did Rahul Gandhi get Airbus’ internal email’, asks Ravi Shankar Prasad

Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed a special conference on Rafale deal on Friday.

“Everyday there are new revelations about RAFALE that make it clear that the PM helped his friend Anil Ambani, steal 30,000 Cr of your money,” tweeted the Congress chief.

On Monday, taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said he used to boast about his “56-inch chest”, but the “hollowness” of his claims is now coming out in the open.

The Central government on Monday rejected allegation of “conflict of interest” levied by the Congress party against CAG Rajiv Mehrishi over the audit agency’s proposed report on the Rafale deal, saying he never dealt with expenditure proposals from the Ministry of Defence as Finance Secretary.

The development comes a day after the Congress party accused Mehrishi of committing “gross impropriety” by auditing the Rafale deal, saying as the Finance Secretary he was involved in the deal announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April 2015.

Follow LIVE updates here:

2:00 pm IST Rahul has thrown muck at his own face: Ravi Shankar Prasad “He (Rahul Gandhi) has thrown muck at his own face by abusing our honest prime minister... We will expose his lies before the public,” senior BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.





1:50 pm IST Will expose Rahul’s lies against PM Modi: BJP “BJP never accused ex-PMs from Gandhi family of treason despite serious differences with them, will expose Rahul’s lies against PM Modi”, said BJP, according to news agency PTI.





1:15 pm IST ‘Airbus itself under clouds for deals during UPA regime’: Ravi Shankar Prasad “Rahul Gandhi is working as a lobbyist for competitive aircraft supplier companies. From where did he get the email of Airbus? Airbus itself is under clsouds for deals during UPA regime,” alleged BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad. Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad: Rahul Gandhi is working as a lobbyist for competitive aircraft supplier companies. From where did he get the email of Airbus? Airbus itself is under clouds for deals during UPA regime pic.twitter.com/3PFpcM6nDJ — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019





12:55 pm IST ‘Where did Rahul get Airbus’ internal email’, asks Ravi Shankar Prasad “What Rahul Gandhi said in a press conference is irresponsible. He called the PM a traitor, but we don’t expect anything else from a ‘jhoot ki machine’”, said BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad. “Rahul Gandhi has quoted an email from Airbus, it is about the helicopter not Rafale Where did he get the internal email of Airbus,” he added. Our very serious charge that Rahul Gandhi is working as a lobbyist of competitive plane supplying companies,” he further said.





11:57 am IST ‘CAG report is a worthless report’: Rahul Gandhi “CAG report is a worthless report. I would term it as a ‘Chowkidar Auditor General Report’. It is Narendra Modi’s report, written for the Chowkidar, on behalf of the Chowkidar, for the Chowkidar by the Chowkidar,” said Congress president Rahul Gandhi while addressing a press conference today, as quoted by news agency ANI. Congress President Rahul Gandhi: CAG report is a worthless report. I would term it as a ‘Chowkidar Auditor General Report’. It is Narendra Modi’s report, written for the Chowkidar, on behalf of the Chowkidar, for the Chowkidar by the Chowkidar. #Rafale pic.twitter.com/F5GZRceZyG — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019





11:55 am IST Nobody knew about the ‘new’ Rafale deal: Rahul Gandhi “Both foreign secretary, and former defence minister Manohar Parrikar refused that they knew anything about the new Rafale deal,” said Rahul Gandhi while addressing a press conference.





11:52 am IST Supreme Court judgement open to question now: Rahul Gandhi “Supreme Court said it clearly that it is not our jurisdiction. SC ne ‘Chowkidar Auditor Report’ ko quote kar diya. Frankly, Supreme Court judgement is open to question now,” said Congress president Rahul Gandhi while addressing a press conference today, as quoted by news agency ANI. Congress President Rahul Gandhi: Supreme Court said it clearly that it is not our jurisdiction. SC ne 'Chowkidar Auditor Report' ko quote kar diya. Frankly, Supreme Court judgement is open to question now. #Rafale pic.twitter.com/wQgGH1LDc3 — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019





11:50 am IST ‘PM Modi acting like a spy, giving out defence info’:Rahul Gandhi While addressing a press conference, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi attacked the Prime Minister over Rafale deal saying “PM Modi is acting like a spy, giving out defence information, which under oath he is not suppose to.” Rahul Gandhi: This is now treason, Mr.Narendra Modi is doing what spies do, he is informing somebody of a defence matter. He is under oath to protect these secrets. #Rafale pic.twitter.com/9thM4rJi7o — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019





11:47 am IST PM in violation of official secrets act: Rahul Gandhi “Now PM needs to answer how did Anil Ambani knew 10 days in advance of the Rafale deal. Defence minister, HAL, foreign Secy didn’t know but Anil Ambani knew.If this is true then PM is in violation of official secrets act,criminal action must be initiated on this basis,” said Rahul Gandhi as quoted by news agency ANI. Rahul Gandhi: Now PM needs to answer how did Anil Ambani knew 10 days in advance of the #Rafaledeal. Defence Minister, HAL, Foreign Secy don't know but Anil Ambani knew.If this is true then PM is in violation of official secrets act,criminal action must be initiated on this basis https://t.co/5c5M7vA2jC — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019





11:45 am IST ‘Narendra Modi is acting as middleman’: Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi: Narendra Modi ji is acting as the middleman of Anil Ambani. This email is clear. An Airbus executive wrote that Mr.Anil Ambani met the French Defence Minister and told him 10 days before the #Rafale deal was signed that he was going to get it pic.twitter.com/h2tQQUgSXk — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019



