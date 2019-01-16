Live Updates: We don’t need any certificate from PM Modi, says Kadakampally Surendran

Two women in their early 30s, Reshma Nishanth and Shanila Sajesh, attempted to reach Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on Wednesday morning. They had covered almost half of the 5.5 km trek when they were intercepted by angry devotees.

As situation turned grave, police used force to remove the two women to Pambha. Police this time plead helplessness, saying it is beyond their control.

9:16 am IST Communists didn’t respect India’s culture and spiritual traditions: PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Kerala’s Left Democratic Front government on its handling of the Sabarimala controversy, saying the Communists didn’t respect India’s culture and spiritual traditions. He also slammed the Congress for taking multiple stands on the issue.





9:11 am IST Female devotees aged between 10 and 50 had for decades been barred from the shrine Female devotees aged between 10 and 50 had for decades been barred from the shrine on grounds that the presiding deity Lord Ayyappa is a celibate, and the top court’s ruling enraged traditionalists in Kerala.





8:59 am IST We don’t need any certificate from PM Modi: Kadakampally Surendran We don’t need any certificate from Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose party is on a mission to annihilate people in the name of cow. The PM had criticised the Left for trampling the age old beliefs and customs.





8:54 am IST Government did not want to create a scene: Kadakampally Surendran State temple affairs minister Kadakampally Surendran says preventing women who came after taking the vow and fast are really deplorable. The government did not want to create a scene so police took utmost restraint.





8:50 am IST Large numbers of protestors laid on path leading to the temple When the women reached Neelimala, large numbers of protestors laid on path leading to the temple. The drama continued for two hours and finally police removed them forcibly.





8:45 am IST The women were dressed as men and initially they managed to dodge protestors The women were dressed as men and initially they managed to dodge protestors. But soon some of them identified the women and encircled them.





8:31 am IST SC in September last year allowed women of all ages to worship at Sabarimala shrine The Supreme Court in September last year allowed women of all ages to worship at the Sabarimala shrine, overturning a centuries-old traditional ban on women of childbearing age from entering the temple.





8:24 am IST The women started trekking at 5 am The women used the lean time in the early hours to dodge protesters and started trekking at 5 am.



