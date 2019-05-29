Live updates: ‘Do not give me responsibility in new government for now,’ Arun Jaitley writes to PM

A meeting of Janata Dal (United) office bearers is to be held at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s residence later today. RJD MLAs and MLCs are to meet later today at Rabri Devi’s residence in Patna. The meeting will be chaired by Tejashwi Yadav.

Naveen Patnaik is to take oath as Chief Minister of Odisha for his fifth term today.

1:40 pm IST Give me time to get treated, Arun Jaitley writes to PM ”I am writing to you to formally request you that I should be allowed a reasonable time for myself, my treatment and my health, and, therefore, not be a part of any responsibility, for the present, in the new Government,” Arun Jaitley writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





1:23 pm IST ‘I will always be a part of Cong’: MLA over reports of him joining BJP “The news is baseless, I am shocked such news being spread. I am with Congress and will be in Congress only, someone has intentionally spread this rumour to damage my reputation,” said Congress Maharashtra MLA Satyajit Deshmukh over reports of him joining BJP. :ANI





1:10 pm IST BJP leader Pema Khandu sworn-in as Arunachal CM Pema Khandu was sworn- in as the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh for a second term.





12:55 pm IST UP CM Adityanath hosted a lunch for most of the newly elected MPs Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hosted a luncheon meet for most of the 62 newly elected MPs from Uttar Pradesh at his official residence in Lucknow on Wednesday. :ANI





12:35 pm IST Odisha CM’s first cabinet meet this term to take place today Naveen Patnaik is going to meet top industrialists who attended the oath-taking ceremony. The first cabinet meeting of this term will also take place today afternoon.





12:15 pm IST Cong workers urge Rahul Gandhi to continue as party president Congress workers demonstrated outside party office in Bengaluru, urging Rahul Gandhi to continue as Congress president. Congress workers demonstrating in front of party office in Begaluru. ( ANI Twitter )





12:07 pm IST ‘I humbly accept the responsibility’: Naveen Patnaik “It’s a nostalgic and personal journey for me to reminiscence the past 19 years. Today, while I take oath of office for the 5th term, I humbly accept the responsibility that comes with the faith my 4.5 crore family members have reposed in me, yet again,” tweeted Naveen Patnaik.





11:55 am IST No portfolios allotted to ministers who took oath today No portfolios have been allotted to Odisha ministers who took oath today.





11:40 am IST PM Modi congratulates Naveen Patnaik on Twitter “Congratulations to Shri Naveen Patnaik Ji on taking oath as Odisha’s Chief Minister. Best wishes to him and his team in fulfilling the people’s aspirations. I assure complete cooperation from the Centre in working for Odisha’s progress,” Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi tweeted.





11:20 am IST Over 10,000 people attend Naveen Patnaik’s oath-taking ceremony More than 10,000 people attended the swearing-in ceremony of Naveen Patnaik despite the temperature being over 40 degree Celsius. The ceremony is being held at a public ground in Bhubaneswar.





11:10 am IST Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee to meet Rahul Gandhi today Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee leaders are going to meet party President Rahul Gandhi later today.





11:05 am IST Naveen Patnaik’s siblings Prem Patnaik, Gita Mehta attend ceremony Naveen Patnaik’s elder brother Prem Patnaik and sister Gita Mehta, a celebrated writer, are attending the oath-taking ceremony.





11:00 am IST 20 ministers take oath after Naveen Patnaik 20 ministers took oath after him. Half of them are first-time ministers.





10:55 am IST Naveen Patnaik takes oath as Odisha CM for the fifth time Naveen Patnaik takes oath as the Chief Minister of Odisha. This is his 5th consecutive term as the Chief Minister. :ANI WATCH: Naveen Patnaik takes oath as the Chief Minister of Odisha for a fifth time https://t.co/k5DSeKrkUm — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2019





10:53 am IST Kin of BJP workers killed in Bengal invited to PM Modi’s oath ceremony Kin of BJP workers who were killed in West Bengal in political violence have been invited to the swearing-in ceremony of PM Narendra Modi. Son of Late Manu Hansda,on of the victims, says,”My father was killed by TMC goons. We are happy that we are going to Delhi. There’s peace in our area now.” :ANI





10:50 am IST ‘I am with my younger brother’: Tej Pratap Yadav RJD supremo Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav Tuesday told party men to leave the party if they don’t like his younger brother Tejashwi Prasad Yadav’s leadership. “I am with my younger brother as Krishna and will always stand by him,” he said.





10:30 am IST Tej Pratap did not attend RJD meeting held to discuss poll debacle on Tuesday Tej Pratap, who could not attend the RJD’s Tuesday meeting held at former chief minister Rabri Devi’s residence to discuss the poll debacle, said he had intimated the party leaders about his inability to attend the meeting.





9:50 am IST Tejashwi Yadav to chair RJD meet at Rabri Devi’s residence today RJD MLAs and MLCs are to meet later today at Rabri Devi’s residence in Patna. The meeting will be chaired by Tejashwi Yadav. :ANI





9:40 am IST JD (U) bagged 16 parliamentary seats in Bihar JD (U) is a part of BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and bagged 16 parliamentary seats in Bihar. BJP-JD (U) had contested on 17 seats each.



