Live updates: ‘Do not give me responsibility in new government for now,’ Arun Jaitley writes to PM
Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar has called for a meeting of party office bearers at his residence later in the day. RJD MLAs and MLCs are to meet later today at Rabri Devi’s residence in Patna.
-
1:40 pm IST
Give me time to get treated, Arun Jaitley writes to PM
-
1:23 pm IST
‘I will always be a part of Cong’: MLA over reports of him joining BJP
-
1:10 pm IST
BJP leader Pema Khandu sworn-in as Arunachal CM
-
12:55 pm IST
UP CM Adityanath hosted a lunch for most of the newly elected MPs
-
12:35 pm IST
Odisha CM’s first cabinet meet this term to take place today
-
12:15 pm IST
Cong workers urge Rahul Gandhi to continue as party president
-
12:07 pm IST
‘I humbly accept the responsibility’: Naveen Patnaik
-
11:55 am IST
No portfolios allotted to ministers who took oath today
-
11:40 am IST
PM Modi congratulates Naveen Patnaik on Twitter
-
11:20 am IST
Over 10,000 people attend Naveen Patnaik’s oath-taking ceremony
-
11:10 am IST
Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee to meet Rahul Gandhi today
-
11:05 am IST
Naveen Patnaik’s siblings Prem Patnaik, Gita Mehta attend ceremony
-
11:00 am IST
20 ministers take oath after Naveen Patnaik
-
10:55 am IST
Naveen Patnaik takes oath as Odisha CM for the fifth time
-
10:53 am IST
Kin of BJP workers killed in Bengal invited to PM Modi’s oath ceremony
-
10:50 am IST
‘I am with my younger brother’: Tej Pratap Yadav
-
10:30 am IST
Tej Pratap did not attend RJD meeting held to discuss poll debacle on Tuesday
-
9:50 am IST
Tejashwi Yadav to chair RJD meet at Rabri Devi’s residence today
-
9:40 am IST
JD (U) bagged 16 parliamentary seats in Bihar
-
9:30 am IST
JDU meeting at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s residence today
A meeting of Janata Dal (United) office bearers is to be held at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s residence later today. RJD MLAs and MLCs are to meet later today at Rabri Devi’s residence in Patna. The meeting will be chaired by Tejashwi Yadav.
Naveen Patnaik is to take oath as Chief Minister of Odisha for his fifth term today.
Follow LIVE updates here:
Give me time to get treated, Arun Jaitley writes to PM
”I am writing to you to formally request you that I should be allowed a reasonable time for myself, my treatment and my health, and, therefore, not be a part of any responsibility, for the present, in the new Government,” Arun Jaitley writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
‘I will always be a part of Cong’: MLA over reports of him joining BJP
“The news is baseless, I am shocked such news being spread. I am with Congress and will be in Congress only, someone has intentionally spread this rumour to damage my reputation,” said Congress Maharashtra MLA Satyajit Deshmukh over reports of him joining BJP. :ANI
BJP leader Pema Khandu sworn-in as Arunachal CM
Pema Khandu was sworn- in as the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh for a second term.
UP CM Adityanath hosted a lunch for most of the newly elected MPs
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hosted a luncheon meet for most of the 62 newly elected MPs from Uttar Pradesh at his official residence in Lucknow on Wednesday. :ANI
Odisha CM’s first cabinet meet this term to take place today
Naveen Patnaik is going to meet top industrialists who attended the oath-taking ceremony. The first cabinet meeting of this term will also take place today afternoon.
Cong workers urge Rahul Gandhi to continue as party president
Congress workers demonstrated outside party office in Bengaluru, urging Rahul Gandhi to continue as Congress president.
‘I humbly accept the responsibility’: Naveen Patnaik
“It’s a nostalgic and personal journey for me to reminiscence the past 19 years. Today, while I take oath of office for the 5th term, I humbly accept the responsibility that comes with the faith my 4.5 crore family members have reposed in me, yet again,” tweeted Naveen Patnaik.
No portfolios allotted to ministers who took oath today
No portfolios have been allotted to Odisha ministers who took oath today.
PM Modi congratulates Naveen Patnaik on Twitter
“Congratulations to Shri Naveen Patnaik Ji on taking oath as Odisha’s Chief Minister. Best wishes to him and his team in fulfilling the people’s aspirations. I assure complete cooperation from the Centre in working for Odisha’s progress,” Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi tweeted.
Over 10,000 people attend Naveen Patnaik’s oath-taking ceremony
More than 10,000 people attended the swearing-in ceremony of Naveen Patnaik despite the temperature being over 40 degree Celsius. The ceremony is being held at a public ground in Bhubaneswar.
Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee to meet Rahul Gandhi today
Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee leaders are going to meet party President Rahul Gandhi later today.
Naveen Patnaik’s siblings Prem Patnaik, Gita Mehta attend ceremony
Naveen Patnaik’s elder brother Prem Patnaik and sister Gita Mehta, a celebrated writer, are attending the oath-taking ceremony.
20 ministers take oath after Naveen Patnaik
20 ministers took oath after him. Half of them are first-time ministers.
Naveen Patnaik takes oath as Odisha CM for the fifth time
Naveen Patnaik takes oath as the Chief Minister of Odisha. This is his 5th consecutive term as the Chief Minister. :ANI
WATCH: Naveen Patnaik takes oath as the Chief Minister of Odisha for a fifth time https://t.co/k5DSeKrkUm— ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2019
Kin of BJP workers killed in Bengal invited to PM Modi’s oath ceremony
Kin of BJP workers who were killed in West Bengal in political violence have been invited to the swearing-in ceremony of PM Narendra Modi. Son of Late Manu Hansda,on of the victims, says,”My father was killed by TMC goons. We are happy that we are going to Delhi. There’s peace in our area now.” :ANI
‘I am with my younger brother’: Tej Pratap Yadav
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav Tuesday told party men to leave the party if they don’t like his younger brother Tejashwi Prasad Yadav’s leadership. “I am with my younger brother as Krishna and will always stand by him,” he said.
Tej Pratap did not attend RJD meeting held to discuss poll debacle on Tuesday
Tej Pratap, who could not attend the RJD’s Tuesday meeting held at former chief minister Rabri Devi’s residence to discuss the poll debacle, said he had intimated the party leaders about his inability to attend the meeting.
Tejashwi Yadav to chair RJD meet at Rabri Devi’s residence today
RJD MLAs and MLCs are to meet later today at Rabri Devi’s residence in Patna. The meeting will be chaired by Tejashwi Yadav. :ANI
JD (U) bagged 16 parliamentary seats in Bihar
JD (U) is a part of BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and bagged 16 parliamentary seats in Bihar. BJP-JD (U) had contested on 17 seats each.
JDU meeting at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s residence today
Meeting of Janata Dal(United) office bearers is to be held at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s residence later today. :ANI