‘Mann Ki Baat’ LIVE: Human rights the foundation of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the 48th edition of his radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday.

In his address, the Prime Minister paid tribute to the armed forces and spoke of their valour in light of Parakram Parv on Saturday, which commemorated the 2016 surgical strikes. PM Modi also hailed the courage of Navy Commander of Abhilash Tomy who was recently rescued after being stranded in a yacht in the Indian Ocean for four days.

PM Modi said this year’s Gandhi Jayanti would be a special occasion as it marked the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Here are the Live updates on PM Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ address:

11:31am IST PM wishes people for Navratri, Vijay Dashami PM Modi ends his address extending wishes to people for the festivals of Navratri and Vijay Dashami.





11:28am IST ‘Run for Unity’ to mark Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary on Oct 31: PM “This October, let us mark Sardar Patel’s Jayanti and the ‘Run for Unity’ in a memorable way,” says PM.





11:26am IST Must recognise importance of human rights and practice it: PM Modi “NHRC has done a commendable job of creating awareness about human rights and checking its muisuse. In 25 years it has instilled hope and faith in citizens, which symbolises best democratic practices in a healthy society. There are 26 state commissions as well. “ “We must recognise importance of human rights and practice it, this is foundation of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’.





11:21am IST Nation pays homage to Lal Bahadur Shastri: PM Modi PM Modi says along with paying respects to Mahatma Gandhi, the nation will pay homage to Lal Bahadur Shastri..





11:19am IST PM Modi congratulates people on success of ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ movement PM Modi congratulates people on the success of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ movement.





11:17am IST The Gandhi charter continues to inspire us all: PM Modi The Gandhi charter that continues to inspire us all. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/8Gsob77TYJ — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 30, 2018





11:14am IST Oct 2 will be special as it is Gandhi Ji’s 150th birth anniversary: PM October 2 will be special this year- it marks the start of Gandhi Ji’s 150th birth anniversary celebrations, says PM Modi. “Bapu gave an inspirational mantra to all of us which is known as Gandhi Ji’s Talisman. This Mantra is extremely relevant today,” he says.





11:10am IST PM Modi hails Abhilash Tomy’s courage and resilience PM Modi hails Navy Commander Abhilash Tomy’s courage and resilience. Tomy was recently rescued four days after he was seriously injured and stranded in the Indian Ocean during a boat race.





11:08am IST PM remembers the Indian soldiers who fought in Haifa PM Modi remembers the Indian soldiers who fought in Haifa. He says that India is among the highest contributors to UN peacekeeping forces. Remembering the brave Indian soldiers who fought in Haifa. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/16ugHqvSxM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 30, 2018





11:06am IST India is committed to world peace: PM Modi India is committed to world peace, says PM Modi, but not at the cost of our security.



