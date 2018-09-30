‘Mann Ki Baat’ LIVE: Human rights the foundation of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, says PM Modi
PM Modi paid tribute to India’s armed forces and hailed Navy Commander’s Abhilash Tomy’s courage on the 48th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Follow live updates here:
11:31am IST
PM wishes people for Navratri, Vijay Dashami
11:28am IST
‘Run for Unity’ to mark Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary on Oct 31: PM
11:26am IST
Must recognise importance of human rights and practice it: PM Modi
11:21am IST
Nation pays homage to Lal Bahadur Shastri: PM Modi
11:19am IST
PM Modi congratulates people on success of ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ movement
11:17am IST
The Gandhi charter continues to inspire us all: PM Modi
11:14am IST
Oct 2 will be special as it is Gandhi Ji’s 150th birth anniversary: PM
11:10am IST
PM Modi hails Abhilash Tomy’s courage and resilience
11:08am IST
PM remembers the Indian soldiers who fought in Haifa
11:06am IST
India is committed to world peace: PM Modi
11:01am IST
PM Modi pays tributes to armed forces.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the 48th edition of his radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday.
In his address, the Prime Minister paid tribute to the armed forces and spoke of their valour in light of Parakram Parv on Saturday, which commemorated the 2016 surgical strikes. PM Modi also hailed the courage of Navy Commander of Abhilash Tomy who was recently rescued after being stranded in a yacht in the Indian Ocean for four days.
PM Modi said this year’s Gandhi Jayanti would be a special occasion as it marked the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
Here are the Live updates on PM Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ address:
PM wishes people for Navratri, Vijay Dashami
‘Run for Unity’ to mark Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary on Oct 31: PM
“This October, let us mark Sardar Patel’s Jayanti and the ‘Run for Unity’ in a memorable way,” says PM.
Must recognise importance of human rights and practice it: PM Modi
“NHRC has done a commendable job of creating awareness about human rights and checking its muisuse. In 25 years it has instilled hope and faith in citizens, which symbolises best democratic practices in a healthy society. There are 26 state commissions as well. “
“We must recognise importance of human rights and practice it, this is foundation of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’.
Nation pays homage to Lal Bahadur Shastri: PM Modi
PM Modi congratulates people on success of ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ movement
The Gandhi charter continues to inspire us all: PM Modi
The Gandhi charter that continues to inspire us all. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/8Gsob77TYJ— PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 30, 2018
Oct 2 will be special as it is Gandhi Ji’s 150th birth anniversary: PM
October 2 will be special this year- it marks the start of Gandhi Ji’s 150th birth anniversary celebrations, says PM Modi.
“Bapu gave an inspirational mantra to all of us which is known as Gandhi Ji’s Talisman. This Mantra is extremely relevant today,” he says.
PM Modi hails Abhilash Tomy’s courage and resilience
PM Modi hails Navy Commander Abhilash Tomy’s courage and resilience. Tomy was recently rescued four days after he was seriously injured and stranded in the Indian Ocean during a boat race.
PM remembers the Indian soldiers who fought in Haifa
PM Modi remembers the Indian soldiers who fought in Haifa. He says that India is among the highest contributors to UN peacekeeping forces.
Remembering the brave Indian soldiers who fought in Haifa. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/16ugHqvSxM— PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 30, 2018
India is committed to world peace: PM Modi
India is committed to world peace, says PM Modi, but not at the cost of our security.
PM Modi pays tributes to armed forces.
PM Modi pays tributes to armed forces. “On Saturday, we observed Parakram Parv to commemorate the 2016 surgical strikes. Across the country, our armed forced set up exhibitions so that our citizens are made aware of our might and the capalbility, valour and sacrifices of our soldiers,” he says.