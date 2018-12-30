 Punjab Panchayat Polls LIVE: Villagers protest booth capturing in Patiala, BJP workers allege fake polling in Amritsar
LIVE BLOG

Punjab Panchayat Polls LIVE: Villagers protest booth capturing in Patiala, BJP workers allege fake polling in Amritsar

LIVEBLOG: Polling to the seats of 8,913 sarpanches and 37,077 panches in Punjab began on Sunday

By HT Correspondent | Dec 30, 2018 12:00 IST
highlights

Polling to the seats of 8,913 sarpanches and 37,077 panches in Punjab began on Sunday across Punjab’s rural belt . Voting is going on at 17, 268 polling booths through ballot papers till 4 pm.

Of a total of 13,276 sarpanch and 83,831 panch seats, 4,363 sarpanches and 46,754 panches have been elected unanimously.

The State Election Commission (SEC) officials said over 1.27 crore people are eligible to cast their vote in these elections. In some of the polling stations, enthusiastic voters were standing in long queues early in the morning.

11: 36 am IST

BJP workers protest at Majitha road polling station

BJP workers protest outside polling station at Majitha Road in Amritsar on Sunday.

BJP workers protesting outside polling station at Majitha Road in Amritsar (Sameer Sehgal/ HT Photo)

11:20 am IST

Booth capturing in Patiala

Villager holding protest after booth captured at Hiragarh village near Patiala.

11:19 am IST

Former CM Prakash Singh Badal cast his vote

Former CM Punjab Sr Parkash Singh Badal after casting vote in Panchayat Election in Government School, Badal’s Village.

11:19 am IST

16% voting in Tarn Taran

16 % voting recorded till 10 am in Tarn Taran

11:19 am IST

11% voting in Gurdaspur

11 per cent polling in Gurdaspur district till 10 am

11: 19 am IST

18.43% voting in Sri Muktsar Sahib district

District Sri Muktsar Sahib Poll Percentage up to 10 AM Block Sri Muktsar Sahib-13.70; Block Malout-19.0; Block Giddarbaha- 21.0; Block Lambi-20.0; District Average -18.43 %

10:05 am IST

13% voting in Pathankot

13 percent polling till 10 am in Pathankot.

10:05 am IST

10% voting in Amritsar

10 percent votes polled till 10 am in Amritsar district

Voters waiting in queues to cast vote in panchayat polls at Majitha in Amritsar on Sunday (Sameer Sehgal/ HT Photo)

10: 00 am IST

Faridakot: 14.20%voting

14.20 percent voting till 10 am in Faridkot district.