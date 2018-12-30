Punjab Panchayat Polls LIVE: Villagers protest booth capturing in Patiala, BJP workers allege fake polling in Amritsar

Polling to the seats of 8,913 sarpanches and 37,077 panches in Punjab began on Sunday across Punjab’s rural belt . Voting is going on at 17, 268 polling booths through ballot papers till 4 pm.

Of a total of 13,276 sarpanch and 83,831 panch seats, 4,363 sarpanches and 46,754 panches have been elected unanimously.

The State Election Commission (SEC) officials said over 1.27 crore people are eligible to cast their vote in these elections. In some of the polling stations, enthusiastic voters were standing in long queues early in the morning.

11: 36 am IST BJP workers protest at Majitha road polling station BJP workers protest outside polling station at Majitha Road in Amritsar on Sunday. BJP workers protesting outside polling station at Majitha Road in Amritsar (Sameer Sehgal/ HT Photo)





11:20 am IST Booth capturing in Patiala Villager holding protest after booth captured at Hiragarh village near Patiala.





11:19 am IST Former CM Prakash Singh Badal cast his vote Former CM Punjab Sr Parkash Singh Badal after casting vote in Panchayat Election in Government School, Badal’s Village.





11:19 am IST 16% voting in Tarn Taran 16 % voting recorded till 10 am in Tarn Taran





11:19 am IST 11% voting in Gurdaspur 11 per cent polling in Gurdaspur district till 10 am





11: 19 am IST 18.43% voting in Sri Muktsar Sahib district District Sri Muktsar Sahib Poll Percentage up to 10 AM Block Sri Muktsar Sahib-13.70; Block Malout-19.0; Block Giddarbaha- 21.0; Block Lambi-20.0; District Average -18.43 %





10:05 am IST 13% voting in Pathankot 13 percent polling till 10 am in Pathankot.





10:05 am IST 10% voting in Amritsar 10 percent votes polled till 10 am in Amritsar district Voters waiting in queues to cast vote in panchayat polls at Majitha in Amritsar on Sunday (Sameer Sehgal/ HT Photo)



