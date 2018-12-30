Punjab Panchayat Polls LIVE: Villagers protest booth capturing in Patiala, BJP workers allege fake polling in Amritsar
LIVEBLOG: Polling to the seats of 8,913 sarpanches and 37,077 panches in Punjab began on Sunday
-
11: 36 am IST
-
11:20 am IST
-
11:19 am IST
-
11:19 am IST
-
11:19 am IST
-
11: 19 am IST
-
10:05 am IST
-
10:05 am IST
-
10: 00 am IST
Polling to the seats of 8,913 sarpanches and 37,077 panches in Punjab began on Sunday across Punjab’s rural belt . Voting is going on at 17, 268 polling booths through ballot papers till 4 pm.
Of a total of 13,276 sarpanch and 83,831 panch seats, 4,363 sarpanches and 46,754 panches have been elected unanimously.
The State Election Commission (SEC) officials said over 1.27 crore people are eligible to cast their vote in these elections. In some of the polling stations, enthusiastic voters were standing in long queues early in the morning.
BJP workers protest at Majitha road polling station
BJP workers protest outside polling station at Majitha Road in Amritsar on Sunday.
Booth capturing in Patiala
Villager holding protest after booth captured at Hiragarh village near Patiala.
Former CM Prakash Singh Badal cast his vote
Former CM Punjab Sr Parkash Singh Badal after casting vote in Panchayat Election in Government School, Badal’s Village.
16% voting in Tarn Taran
16 % voting recorded till 10 am in Tarn Taran
11% voting in Gurdaspur
11 per cent polling in Gurdaspur district till 10 am
18.43% voting in Sri Muktsar Sahib district
District Sri Muktsar Sahib Poll Percentage up to 10 AM Block Sri Muktsar Sahib-13.70; Block Malout-19.0; Block Giddarbaha- 21.0; Block Lambi-20.0; District Average -18.43 %
13% voting in Pathankot
13 percent polling till 10 am in Pathankot.
10% voting in Amritsar
10 percent votes polled till 10 am in Amritsar district
Faridakot: 14.20%voting
14.20 percent voting till 10 am in Faridkot district.