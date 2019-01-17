Lives in danger: 2 women who entered Sabarimala ask SC for police protection

Two women who made history by becoming the first to enter the Sabarimala hill temple in Kerala have approached the Supreme Court to seek protection. Bindu Ammini, 40, a law lecturer at Kerala’s Kannur University and Kanakadurga, 39, a civil servant, told the top court that their life and liberty was in danger and one of them was already hospitalised.

Senior lawyer Indira Jaising mentioned the petition for round the clock police protection before the Supreme Court. The judges will hear the case on Friday.

Also watch: Protests erupt after 2 women attempt to enter temple

Kanaka Durga, 39, who became the first woman under the age of 50 to enter the Sabarimala temple, was hospitalised after she was reportedly thrashed by her relatives upon returning home. She is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Perinthalmanna in Malappuram district.

Her husband had earlier filed a missing person report and his family had disowned her following her January 2 entry into the hill shrine dedicated to Lord Ayyappa, considered a celibate deity.

Kanaka Durga and Bindu Ammini’s entry into the temple had led to a massive violence in Kerala which had led to the arrests of at least 3,000 people.

In September 2018, the Supreme Court had thrown open the doors of the Sabarimala shrine to women of all ages, overturning a centuries old ban on women of childbearing age from entering the temple.

Women devotees aged between 10 and 50 were barred for decades from the shrine on the grounds that the presiding deity, Lord Ayyappa, is a celibate. The Supreme Court’s ruling had enraged traditionalists in the state.

