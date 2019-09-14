Local court issues NBW against RJD MLA Arun Yadav in Bihar

india

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 05:03 IST

A court here on Friday issued a non-bailable warrant against RJD legislator in Bhojpur, Arun Yadav, in a case relating to sexual abuse of a minor girl.

District and Sessions Judge R K Singh, who holds the charge of special POCSO court, issued the NBW against Sandesh MLA Arun Yadav following an application filed by the district police.

On Wednesday, the police had prayed before special court of POCSO act to issue a warrant against the MLA but the latter found several shortcomings in the petition.

According to sources, the court had asked the investigating officer to file the petition with update case diary. Since the court was closed for’ Anant Chaturdashi’ on Thursday, the IO filed a fresh petition with update case diary on Friday.

While the girl, in her first statement recorded under section 164 of criminal procedure code (CrPC) had failed to name the MLA, a video circulating on social media since September 1 purportedly showed her naming Yadav.

Subsequently, on September 6, her statement was again recorded before a magistrate under section 164 of CrPC following court’s nod. This time, she named Arun Yadav.

So far the police claimed to have arrested four persons in this case.

The Sandesh MLA is the second state legislator facing charges of raping a minor girl. Earlier, RJD MLA from Nawada Raj Ballabh Prasad was convicted and awarded life term in a rape case in Nalanda district.

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 05:03 IST