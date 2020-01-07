e-paper
Home / India News / Local militant killed in encounter with security forces in south Kashmir

Local militant killed in encounter with security forces in south Kashmir

india Updated: Jan 07, 2020 11:43 IST
Press Trust of India
Srinagar
The militant was asked to surrender by the security forces but he chose to engage them in a gunbattle, police said.
The militant was asked to surrender by the security forces but he chose to engage them in a gunbattle, police said.
         

A local militant was killed on Tuesday in an encounter with security forces in Awantipora area of south Kashmir, police said.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Churswoo village of Awantipora in the early hours of Tuesday following information about the presence of the militant there, they said.

The militant been identified as Shahid, a resident of Bijbehara area of Anantnag district, the police said.

He was asked to surrender by the security forces but he chose to engage them in a gunbattle, they said, adding that the ultra was killed after a brief exchange of fire.

