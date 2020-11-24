e-paper
Local trains suspended between Kurla and Chunabhatti stations after boundary wall collapse

The local train services were suspended after a portion of a boundary wall fell near the railway tracks during dismantling of an old substation.

india Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 18:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Local train services between Kurla and Chunabhatti railway stations were suspended on Tuesday.
Local train services between Kurla and Chunabhatti railway stations were suspended on Tuesday.(HT PHOTO.)
         

Local train services between Kurla and Chunabhatti railway stations on the Harbour Railway Line of the Central Railway, have been suspended. Train services were suspended at 4.15 pm on Tuesday.

The local train services were suspended after a portion of a boundary wall fell near the railway tracks during dismantling of an old substation.

Delay in local train services on the Harbour Railway Line is likely during the evening rush hour.

“UP line traffic on Harbour line between Kurla -Chunabhatti has been stopped due to safety reasons as, while dismantling old DC station, some portion of a boundary wall, slipped near UP side track. Time 4.15pm. No injuries. Traffic will be restored in half an hour @Central_Railway,” tweeted Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, Central Railway.

