Locals, cops clash over molesters’ arrest in MP village; prohibitory orders imposed

Residents and policemen clashed in a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district, part of Chambal area, on Saturday when the police came to take custody of two youngsters who had allegedly molested a village girl.

At least six policemen were injured in the clash at Barbai village, following which police imposed prohibitory orders there and the adjoining villages.

Barbai is famous in the region for being the village of dacoit legend Putli Bai and freedom fighter Ramprasad Bismil. Morena is situated 470 km north of Bhopal.

Morena superintendent of police, Aditya Pratap Singh, said two bike-borne youngsters allegedly harassed a girl of the village.

After she cried for help, villagers chased and caught the duo, thrashed them and locked them up in a temple.

When police came to the village to take the two youngsters, the villagers reminded the officers that they had failed to trace a 12-year old girl of a neighbouring village who was kidnapped some time ago. Tempers rose during the stand-off, and the villagers assaulted the policemen, who called for reinforcements.

Police cane-charged the villagers and rescued the two youngsters held captive and imposed prohibitory orders on a few villages adjoining Barbai.

“We have booked 19 villagers for attempt to murder and for obstructing government officials from discharging their duty. The two rescued youths have been booked on charges of molestation,” the SP said.

The villagers, however, had a different version. Dharmendra Singh (35), a resident of the village, said the two youngsters should have been booked for abduction, as they had forced the girl to sit on their motorcycle.

“When we insisted on this, the policemen refused and some of the hot-headed villagers entered into a fight with the police,” he said.

The SP said it was not a case of abduction. “We have recorded the statement of the girl who said she had been molested.”