FAQ: All you need to know about Covid-19 lockdown extension

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 11:27 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown on Tuesday, highlighting that India was moving in the right direction in its fight against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Here are six key points of his speech.

1) How long will the lockdown continue?

The nationwide restrictions to stop the spread of Covid-19 have been extended till May 3. The three-week lockdown imposed on March 24 was set to end on April 14 (today). Simply put, India will be under a lockdown for a total of 40 days.

2) Is there any relaxation?

Not till April 20. In fact, according to the Prime Minister, authorities will keep a close watch on how strictly the lockdown guidelines are followed at the local level over the next seven days.

3) What happens after that?

Places that score satisfactorily in the assessment test are expected to get some breather with authorities allowing limited activities. But such a move will come into place only after officials are satisfied that the area concerned has eliminated the threat of Covid-19 to a large extent. If a case surfaces or resurfaces, the relaxations will be rolled back. All possible relaxations are conditional.

4) What do we know about the relaxations?

Not much immediately. A detailed guideline will be issued on Wednesday. But the Prime Minister, in his address, said steps will be taken to help the poor, especially daily wage workers whose livelihood has been severely hit.

5) What about essential services?

They are likely to continue the way they are functioning right now. Frontline workers, such as health care staff and police, among others, are exempt.

6) What are the PM’s seven appeals to citizens?

Concluding his speech, the Prime Minister underscored seven areas that the country must focus on to reach the “victory path” in the fight against the pandemic. These are:

a) Take care of the elderly, especially those with underlying health conditions

b) Follow lockdown rules, maintain social distancing and wear masks at public places

c) Follow the AYUSH ministry’s guidelines on boosting immunity

d) Download the AarogyaSetu app

e) Look after the poor; try to feed people in distress

f) Be compassionate about your fellow workers; do not sack your employees

g) Respect health workers and doctors