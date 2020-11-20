e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
htls
Home / HTLS / Lockdown was necessary, Covid-19 cases were brought under control: Arvind Kejriwal at HTLS 2020

Lockdown was necessary, Covid-19 cases were brought under control: Arvind Kejriwal at HTLS 2020

Kejriwal said lockdowns delay the number of Covid-19 cases but does not stop them entirely. “Every government needs to assess its health infrastructure before imposing a lockdown,” he said at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

htls Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 20:00 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is seen during the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is seen during the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.(HT Photo )
         

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday lockdown imposed in March to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) helped his government prepare the health infrastructure to deal with the pandemic. “Lockdown was necessary. We did not have enough information and resources to handle the pandemic. We got to prepare the infrastructure during that period,” he said during the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

Kejriwal said lockdowns delay the number of Covid-19 cases but does not stop them entirely. “Every government needs to assess its health infrastructure before imposing a lockdown,” he added.

Click here for full coverage of HTLS 2020

Kejriwal also said that Delhi’s health infrastructure didn’t collapse even during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic unlike other cities like New York. “We advised home-isolation for the infected and it helped us reduce burden on our healthcare system,” Kejriwal said during the conversation with HT’s executive editor Kunal Pradhan on Day Two of HLTS 2020.

Delhi is in the grip of a third wave of infections and there are over 510,600 Covid-19 cases and death toll is at more than 8,000, according to data from the government’s daily health bulletin.

Also read | Health infrastructure didn’t collapse during Covid-19 peak, says Kejriwal

Randeep Guleria, the director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Ashish K Jha, dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health, and Serum Institute of India’s Adar Poonawalla were among the speakers on Day One at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. On Day Two, former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev was in conversation with sports writer and journalist Ayaz Memon.

The theme of this year’s HTLS, being held virtually, is ‘Defining a New Era’ as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic. The live discussions with leaders across sectors will be spread over four weeks and will be held every Thursday and Friday.

tags
top news
Foreign secy Shringla to meet PM Oli on Nov 26 to cement people-to-people ties
Foreign secy Shringla to meet PM Oli on Nov 26 to cement people-to-people ties
Pfizer, BioNTech plan emergency move to use Covid-19 vaccine in December
Pfizer, BioNTech plan emergency move to use Covid-19 vaccine in December
‘Best deshbhakti’: Kejriwal urges AAP workers to distribute free masks
‘Best deshbhakti’: Kejriwal urges AAP workers to distribute free masks
Jaish’s ‘nefarious plot’ thwarted, PM Modi thanks security forces
Jaish’s ‘nefarious plot’ thwarted, PM Modi thanks security forces
France turns the screws on Imran Khan, declines upgrade for Mirage, subs and more
France turns the screws on Imran Khan, declines upgrade for Mirage, subs and more
HTLS 2020: Swing is more important than pace, says Kapil Dev
HTLS 2020: Swing is more important than pace, says Kapil Dev
CBSE 10th, 12th board exams to happen for sure, schedule shortly: Officials
CBSE 10th, 12th board exams to happen for sure, schedule shortly: Officials
‘Don’t only think about IPL’: Kapil Dev on future of Test cricket l #HTLS2020
‘Don’t only think about IPL’: Kapil Dev on future of Test cricket l #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In