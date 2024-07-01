Lok Sabha congratulates India's cricket team on winning T20 World Cup | Watch

At the beginning of the Lok Sabha sitting on Monday, Speaker Om Birla took a moment to congratulate India's men's cricket team on winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados on Saturday night. Om Birla read out a statement on behalf of the house the extending best wishes to the team members and captain Rohit Sharma. India's Men's team in celebration after awarded the T20 world cup championship trophy.(Getty Images)

Congratulating the team for its achievement, the Speaker's statement said this historic achievement has created a lot of excitement and enthusiasm in the whole country, and this will inspire all our youth and other players. The house also congratulated the captain of the Indian cricket team Rohit Sharma and wished good luck for his future.

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha's proceedings resumed on Monday, after being adjourned on Friday amid severe disagreements between the treasury benches and the members of the INDIA bloc. The House will take up the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address before it is passed by both the houses of Parliament.

Opposition parties raised several issues including alleged irregularities in the conduct of NEET while participating in the debate on the President's address. Several Opposition MP's from the INDIA bloc also protested the alleged misuse of central investigative agencies outside Parliament.

On Friday, the Lok Sabha was adjourned after Speaker Om Birla disallowed an adjournment motion demanding a discussion on the alleged irregularities over the conduct of NEET examination. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi demanded a dedicated discussion on the issue, but the chair did not permit a long speech, urging Gandhi to speak on the issue during the Motion of Thanks.



In Rajya Sabha too, on Friday, the house was adjourned after the Vice Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar refused Opposition MP's demand for a discussion on the same issue under Rule 267 of the house. Under the rule, the MPs can submit a written notice to suspend all listed business in the House and discuss an issue of importance that the country is facing.