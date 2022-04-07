Lok Sabha: Congress MP says CUET disadvantageous for state board students

New Delhi: Congress member Pradyut Bordoloi on Thursday submitted a notice in Lok Sabha to discuss Common University Entrance Test (CUET), saying it will be disadvantageous for students from rural areas and state board schools.

The Centre has last made the test mandatory for admissions to undergraduate courses at central universities and their affiliated colleges. The National Testing Agency on Thursday started the registration for the computer-based test based on the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT)’s Class 12 syllabus.

In his notice, Bordoloi, who a Member of Parliament from Assam, said the syllabus is followed in Central Board of Secondary Education-affiliated schools. He added the vast majority of students study in schools affiliated with state boards. “We have witnessed how common entrance tests like JEE [Joint Entrance Examination] and NEET [National Eligibility cum Entrance Test] have led to the mushrooming of coaching centres, which will place marginalised students at a disadvantage and [cause] further inequality.”

He said CUET is of particular worry for students from the northeast. He referred to concerns raised by education ministers of Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh regarding the interests of domiciles in seeking admissions to central universities in the region. “Uniform policies must not be imposed on states without considering the difference in local needs, challenges, and aspirations. In determining and designing the new admission process, I urge the ministry of education to account for the limitations of centralized tests, and take requisite steps to protect the interest of students, especially from the northeast,” he said in the notice.

Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary has also expressed concerns over CUET, saying it will put rural students from state boards and especially those from poor families at a disadvantage.

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and urged him to withdraw CUET. Stalin called it a “regressive step” and said any entrance based on the NCERT syllabus will not provide equal opportunity to students of state boards.

There was no immediate comment from the education ministry. University Grants Commission chairperson Jagadesh Kumar has said the test will provide equal opportunities to every student. “The syllabus will be announced in the first week of April and the examination will be held in July. So, there will be enough time for students to see if there is any difference between NCERT syllabus and their syllabus, and prepare for it.”