Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: ‘I am happy to be in BJP’, says Maneka Gandhi

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Campaigning for the upcoming general elections is in full swing, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing an election rally in Rajasthan's Kotputli on Tuesday. This will be the PM's first meeting for the Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan since the announcement of the polls. Meanwhile, the Congress has announced to release its Lok Sabha election manifesto on April 5 at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office in New Delhi.
The BJP, which won parliamentary majority of its own in both previous general elections – 282 seats in 2014 and 303 in 2019 – has set a target of winning 370 seats on its own and over 400 with allies. PM Modi is also seeking a hattrick of wins for the top post. The Congress and other opposition parties have formed the INDIA bloc to strengthen its prospects of coming to power. The grand old party won just 44 and 52 seats in 2014 and 2019, respectively.
Polling for the Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in seven phases, the first of which is on April 19. Besides voting for the 543 Lok Sabha seats, the Election Commission of India has also announced Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Odisha, as well as assembly by-polls for 26 vacant seats.
The counting of votes will be done on June 4. Support of at least 272 MPs in the Lok Sabha is required to form the government at the Centre.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase-wise schedule:
• Phase 1- April 19
• Phase 2- April 26
• Phase 3- May 7
• Phase 4 - May 13
• Phase 5 - May 20
• Phase 6 - May 25
• Phase 7 - June 1
INDIA bloc is a coalition of corrupt, says Haryana CM
Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini launched a blistering attack on the top leadership of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on Monday and dubbed the INDIA bloc as “coalition of the corrupt.”
Addressing the media at the BJP office a day after the show of unity by the INDIA bloc leaders during the "Loktantra Bachao Rally" in New Delhi's Ramlila Maidan where the Opposition sought immediate release of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Saini said the "sole objective of INDIA bloc is to somehow save the corrupt leaders".
BJP leader, former Yaiskul MLA among four who joined Congress in Manipur
Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the country, former Yaiskul MLA Elangbam Chand Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sagolsem Achouba Singh, Advocate Oinam Hemanta Singh and Thoudam Debadatta Singh joined Congress.
The announcement of their allegiance shift was made on Monday during a reception ceremony held at the Congress Bhawan in Imphal, Manipur. Dr Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, the Congress candidate for the Lok Sabha polls, welcomed the new members into the party.
Addressing the gathering, Dr Akoijam stated the importance of choosing candidates based on a genuine commitment to the welfare of Manipur rather than succumbing to external influences such as money and muscle power.
He further stressed the need for citizens to make informed decisions that uphold the unity and integrity of the state.
Samajwadi party fields contestants from Agra and Meerut
Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the country, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has announced its candidate list for Agra and Meerut.
According to the list, SP has fielded Atul Pradhan from Meerut and Suresh Chandra Kadam has been made the candidate from Agra.
Suresh Chandra Kadam is currently serving as Sardhana MLA.
After getting the ticket, Atul Pradhan wrote on social media platform X, "I thank Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who gave me an opportunity to raise the voice and serve the great people of Meerut! Together, we will continuously fight for the rights and justice of the poor, youth and farmers!"
Supreme Court seeks responses from EC, Centre on plea for complete count of VVPAT slips
In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Election Commission and the Centre on a plea seeking a complete count of VVPAT slips in polls as opposed to the current practice of verification of only five randomly-selected EVMs through VVPAT paper slips.
The Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) is an independent vote verification system which permits an elector to see whether his vote was cast correctly.
The VVPAT generates a paper slip which can be viewed by the voter and the paper slip is kept in a sealed cover and can be opened in case of a dispute.
PM Modi to address election rally in Rajasthan's Kotputli
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Rajasthan's Kotputli on Tuesday.
A BJP spokesperson said that PM Modi will address a public meeting in Kotputli in support of the party's candidate from Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha seat, Rao Rajendra Singh.
According to programme coordinator Arun Chaturvedi, PM Modi will reach the meeting venue in the Molahera village in front of the Eklavya Dental Medical College, in Kotputli at 1.50 pm on Tuesday. This will be the prime ministeri's first meeting for the Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan since the announcement of polls.
'I am happy to be in Bharatiya Janata Party,' says Maneka Gandhi
Days after BJP MP Varun Gandhi was denied a ticket from his constituency, his mother and BJP MP Maneka Gandhi, on her 10-day visit to Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, broke silence and expressed happiness to be a part of the party.
On being asked what Varun Gandhi would do now, she said, "Ask him what he wants to do. We will consider this after the elections. There is time."
"I am very happy that I am in the BJP. I thank Amit Shah, PM Modi and Nadda Ji for giving me the ticket. The ticket was announced very late, so there was a dilemma as to where I should fight. From Pilibhit or Sultanpur. I am grateful for the decision the party has taken now," she said to ANI.