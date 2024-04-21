Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 2: List of states where schools will remain closed on April 26

The second of the seven-phase 18th Lok Sabha elections will take place on April 26. The first phase of the polling took place on April 19. The third phase of polling is scheduled on May 7, the fourth phase on May 13, the fifth on May 20, the sixth on May 25 and the last phase on June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4, as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI). On election day, schools and colleges remain closed as they serve as polling stations(File)

Follow LIVE Updates

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Which constituencies will vote in phase 2?

On election day, schools and colleges remain closed as they serve as polling stations. Further, security concerns motivate closures to minimise disruption for students and staff during volatile polling periods.

The second phase of the general elections will cover 89 constituencies of 13 states and union territories (UTs). Here's a list of states where voting will take place on the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, and schools will remain closed on April 26:

1. Assam (5): Karimganj, Silchar, Mangaldoi, Nawgong, Kaliabor

2. Bihar (5): Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur, Banka

3. Chhattisgarh (3): Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker

4. Jammu and Kashmir (1): Jammu

5. Karnataka (14): Udupi Chikamagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikballapur, Kolar

6. Kerala (20): Kasaragod, Kannur, Vadakara, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alathur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram

7. Madhya Pradesh (7): Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad, Betul

8. Maharashtra (8): Buldhana, Akola, Amravati (SC), Wardha, Yavatmal-Washim, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani

9. Manipur (1): Outer Manipur

10. Rajasthan (13): Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, Jhalawar-Baran

11. Tripura (1): Tripura East

12. Uttar Pradesh (8): Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Aligarh, Mathura, Bulandshahr

13. West Bengal (3): Darjeeling, Raiganj, Balurghat

Who are the key candidates?

Several high-profile candidates' fates will be locked in the EVMs in the second phase of voting. The key candidates include two-time MP and Bollywood actress Hema Malini (Mathura), who is contesting for the third time on a BJP ticket, Ramayana serial fame Arun Govil (Meerut), Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Wayanad), who is contesting against CPI's Annie Raja and BJP Kerala president K Surendran, Shashi Tharoor vs Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Thiruvananthapuram).

Phase 1 voting:

The first phase of voting for 102 parliamentary constituencies spread over 21 states and Union Territories (UTs) recorded a voter turnout of nearly 64%. The northeastern state of Tripura recorded the highest voter turnout with over 80% polling while Bihar was at the bottom with less than 49% turnout.

Meanwhile, the ECI has announced repolling at 11 polling stations in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency on April 22 after the polls held at these stations on April 19 were declared as null and void following the incidents of firing, intimidation, destruction of EVMs at some polling booths.