Lok Sabha election: Jharkhand sees 27.80% voter turnout till 11am in Phase 6

In the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024, Jharkhand recorded a high voter turnout of 27.80 per cent till 11am on Saturday. Voting is taking place for four Parliamentary seats in Jharkhand, recording the second-highest voter turnout of all states going to polls on May 25. Four seats in Jharkhand vote in Lok Sabha election 2024 Phase 6. (Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

Voting began at 7am in Giridih, Dhanbad, Ranchi and Jamshedpur seats, and will continue till 5 pm. Giridih registered the highest polling at 29 per cent, followed by Jamshedpur at 28.45 per cent, Ranchi at 28.06 per cent and Dhanbad at 26.06 per cent.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan said in a post on X, “Today, I exercised my right to vote at Shri Krishna Institute of Public Administration, Ranchi. I urge all voters to exercise their right to vote. Ensure your participation in this great festival of democracy.”

Twenty-seven candidates are fighting the elections from Ranchi, 25 each from Dhanbad and Jamshedpur, and 16 from Giridih. Around 82.16 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes in these four constituencies, with Dhanbad having the highest number of electors at 22.85 lakh, and Giridih having the lowest at 18.64 lakh.

In the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election, the highest voter turnout was recorded in West Bengal at 36.88 percent till 11 am, according to the data provided by the Election Commission of India. Meanwhile, Jharkhand recorded the second highest voter turnout at 27.80 percent till 11 am.

Other states where polling is underway in the sixth phase are-- Bihar--23.67 per cent, Haryana-- 22.09 per cent, Jammu and Kashmir--23.11 per cent, National Capital Territory of Delhi--21.69 per cent, Odisha--21.30 per cent and Uttar Pradesh 27.06 per cent.

As per the ECI data, the approximate voter turnout across the country till 11 am was 25.76 percent on May 25.

The first five phases of the Lok Sabha elections saw a low voter turnout as compared to the 2019 general elections in India. The voting for 428 parliamentary constituencies for 25 states and UTs is already complete for the Lok Sabha polls.

The seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha polls will take place on June 1, and results will be announced on June 4.

(With inputs from PTI)